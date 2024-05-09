What to expect

At the Sharjah Safari Park, different environments have been recreated, inspired by all parts of Africa. They represent the life and terrain of the continent, and the animals and birds that live in it. Here are some of the sections that bring to life the African wilderness at the park:

1. To Africa: In this area you will get a walking experience and explore the wildlife endemic to the islands and archipelagos scattered along the eastern coast of Africa in the Indian Ocean.

2. The Sahel is represented by deserts, pastures, and diverse wildlife.

3. The Savannah is a tropical grassland and is home to the largest concentration of biodiversity on Earth.

4. The Serengeti celebrates the largest migration of animals in the world every year.

5. The Ngorongoro, formed from an extinct crater, is a unique ecosystem and home to some of Africa’s most famous species.

6. Moremi is inspired by the canyons and valleys of southwest Africa that were formed over centuries by heavy monsoon rains.

Plan your visit

Gear up for adventure: Pack a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, comfortable walking shoes, binoculars, a camera, and a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated throughout your exploration.

Choose your Safari experience: Depending on what you are looking for, there are different packages to choose from. The cost listed below does not include Value Added Tax (VAT):

Bronze Package

This budget-friendly option offers a walking safari through the ‘Into Africa’ zone and Zanzibar Village, and is perfect for a quick introduction to the park.

Adults - Dh40+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) - Dh15+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 1-2 hours

Silver Package

Ideal for a more comprehensive experience, this package includes everything in the Bronze package, plus a safari tour through various habitats and a stop at the Safari Camp.

Adults - Dh120+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) - Dh50+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 2 to 4 hours

Gold Package

Immerse yourself in the ultimate safari adventure with a personal guide, a walking safari in the Serengeti, and everything included in the Silver package. You can also turn this experience into a private Gold tour.

Adults – Dh275+VAT

Children (ages 3-12) – Dh120+VAT

Child under three years of age – free

Approximate duration: 3 to 5 hours

Gold private tours:

Game Viewer (maximum 9 person): Dh2,250+VAT

Safari Van (maximum 6 person): Dh1,500.00+VAT

Safari Coach (max 15 person): Dh3,500.00+VAT

How to get there