Dubai: Did you know that citizens from about 164 countries and territories can visit Hong Kong visa-free, to stay for anywhere between 14 to 180 days? Find out whether you are eligible for this policy and how long you can stay in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, you might also want to know that UAE residents can participate in Hong Kong’s 500,000 flight tickets giveaway in May 2023, and potentially visit the city with free tickets .

According to the Immigration Department of Hong Kong, these are the nationalities who can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 14 days, 30 days, 90 days, or 180 days.

14-day visit

If you are from one of these 35 countries or territories, and you meet the additional mentioned below, you can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 14 days:

1. Albania (holders of Albanian biometric passports only)

2. Algeria

3. Benin

4. Bhutan

5. Bosnia and Herzegovina

6. Burkina Faso

7. Chad

8. Comoros

9. Djibouti

10. Equatorial Guinea

11. Gabon

12. Guinea

13. Haiti

14. India (pre-arrival registration required)

15. Kazakhstan

16. Lesotho

17. Madagascar

18. Mali

19. Marshall Islands

20. Mauritania

21. Micronesia

22. Mongolia

23. Montenegro

24. Mozambique

25. Niger

26. North Macedonia

27. Palau

28. Philippines

29. Russian Federation

30. Sao Tome and Principe

31. Serbia (holders of Serbian biometric passports only)

32. Suriname

33. Ukraine

34. US trust territory of pacific islands (holders of US trust territory passports only)

35. Vatican City

How to complete the pre-arrival registration You can follow these steps to complete the registration:



- Access the form via this link: https://webapp.es2.immd.gov.hk/applies2-client/i-par-reg/en-US/disclaimer?svcId=753&applicationId=753&ticketId=753-d2a9fee0-d5ef-4ce7-91b1-59ff617a677c.

- Fill in all information correctly as per your passport.

- Afterwards, the registration result will be shown to you instantly.

- If your registration is successful, you must print the ‘notification slip for pre-arrival registration for Indian nationals’ (the notification slip) on a A4 size paper.

- If your registration is unsuccessful, you will need to apply for an entry visa to the Immigration Department of Hong Kong.

- Sign the notification slip.



The printed and signed notification slip should be used in conjunction with your passport when traveling to Hong Kong. The validity of the registration is six months. During this time, you can visit Hong Kong multiple times visa-free.

A list of Indian citizens who are exempted for pre-arrival registration - Holders of a valid Indian diplomatic or official passport.

- Holders of United Nations Laissez Passer, who are visiting Hong Kong or transiting via Hong Kong for official United Nations events.

- Those who have successfully enrolled for e-channel service for frequent visitors.

You can access detailed information on the service via this link, by selecting ‘e-channel service for frequent visitors’ in the drop-down menu on top of the page: https://www.immd.gov.hk/eng/services/echannel_visitors.html#fv.

- Those who are transiting via Hong Kong to a third destination without exiting the airport transit area.

- Holders of a valid travel pass for Hong Kong.

- Those who have obtained a valid entry visa for Hong Kong.

30-day visit

If you are from one of these 26 countries or territories, you can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 30 days:

1. Armenia

2. Bahrain

3. Belarus

4. Bolivia

5. Cape Verde

6. Costa Rica

7. Dominican Republic

8. El Salvador

9. Guatemala

10. Honduras

11. Indonesia

12. Jordan

13. Kuwait

14. Morocco

15. Oman

16. Panama

17. Paraguay

18. Peru

19. Qatar

20. Samoa

21. Saudi Arabia

22. South Africa

23. Thailand

24. Tunisia

25. Uganda

26. United Arab Emirates

90-day visit

If you are from one of these 102 countries or territories, and you meet the additional requirements given below, you can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 90 days:

1. Andorra

2. Anguilla

3. Antigua & Barbuda

4. Argentina

5. Australia

6. Austria

7. Bahamas

8. Barbados

9. Belgium

10. Belize

11. Bermuda

12. Botswana

13. Brazil

14. Britain (British overseas territories citizens, British overseas citizens, British subjects and British protected persons)

15. British Antarctic Territory

16. British Indian Ocean Territory

17. British Virgin Islands

18. Brunei Darussalam

19. Bulgaria

20. Canada

21. Cayman Islands

22. Chile

23. Colombia

24. Croatia

25. Cyprus

26. Czech Republic

27. Denmark

28. Dominica

29. Ecuador

30. Egypt

31. Estonia

32. Eswatini

33. Falkland Islands and dependencies

34. Faroe Islands

35. Fiji

36. Finland

37. France

38. Germany

39. Gibraltar

40. Greece

41. Greenland

42. Grenada

43. Guyana

44. Hungary

45. Iceland

46. Ireland

47. Israel

48. Italy

49. Jamaica

50. Japan

51. Kenya

52. Kiribati

53. Korea

54. Latvia

55. Liechtenstein

56. Lithuania

57. Luxembourg

58. Malawi

59. Malaysia

60. Maldives

61. Malta

62. Mauritius

63. Mexico

64. Monaco

65. Montserrat

66. Namibia

67. Nauru

68. Netherlands

69. New Zealand

70. Norway

71. Papua New Guinea

72. Pitcairn, Henderson, Ducie and Oeno Island

73. Poland

74. Portugal

75. Romania

76. San Marino

77. Seychelles

78. Singapore

79. Slovak Republic

80. Slovenia

81. Spain

82. St. Helena

83. St. Helena dependencies (Ascension, Tristan da Cunha)

84. St. Kitts and Nevis

85. St. Lucia

86. St. Vincent and the Grenadines

87. Sweden

88. Switzerland

89. Tanzania

90. South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

91. The sovereign base areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia

92. Tonga

93. Trinidad and Tobago

94. Turkey

95. Turks and Caicos Islands

96. Tuvalu

97. Uruguay

98. United States of America (except for diplomatic passports)

99. Vanuatu

100. Venezuela

101. Zambia

102. Zimbabwe

180-day visit

If you are a British citizen from the United Kingdom, you can visit Hong Kong visa-free for 180 days.

Visa-free transit for overseas Chinese citizens

If you are a Chinese passport holder living in the UAE, you can get a seven-day visa-free transit in Hong Kong under these two conditions:

You are transiting via Hong Kong to a third country or region, other than your departing country. Documents you need to provide in this case:

- Valid passport.

- If you are transiting to a third country or region other than mainland China or Macau, you should provide onward ticket to the country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay.

- If you are transiting to mainland China or Macau, you don’t need to provide your onward tickets.

You are transiting via Hong Kong from mainland China to a third country or region, including the UAE. Documents you should offer in this case:

- Valid passport

- Onward tickets to this country or region from Hong Kong, dated within your seven-day stay

- Valid visa or resident permit for the third country or region.

7-day visit

According to the Immigration Department of Hong Kong, 7-day visa-free visit is also available for certain countries. You can check your eligibility by contacting them via these channels:

• 24-hour general enquiry hotline: +852 2824 6111

• General enquiry email address: enquiry@immd.gov.hk

They also advised that you should consult them on your visa-free status before you travel there, as the information on visa requirements for visitors may be subject to changes.