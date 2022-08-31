Dubai: If you are one of the lucky few who have secured a Qatar World Cup 2022 ticket, you can now take advantage of a multiple-entry tourist visa to the UAE for just Dh100.

But what is the Hayya Card and how can you get the multiple entry tourist visa to the UAE? Here is all you need to know.

What is the Hayya card?

According to the official Qatar World Cup 2022 website - www.qatar2022.qa – you need the Hayya Card to enter the State of Qatar and access the stadiums. It is also important to have the card to access free public transport within Qatar during the World Cup. However, in order to apply for the Hayya card, you need to be a ticketholder.

How can I get the Hayya card?

To get the Hayya card, follow these steps:

1. Visit https://hayya.qatar2022.qa/ and click on ‘Apply for Hayya’ on the menu on the top right of your screen.

2. Click on ‘sign up’ and enter your email and full name and create a password for your account. Enter the text verification code and check the box indicating that you have read the terms and conditions.

3. Click on ‘Sign up’. You will receive a one-time password (OTP) on your email address, which you need to enter to proceed with the process.

4. You will then again need to click on ‘Apply for Hayya’ and select your category as an applicant –

- Match ticket holder

- Match voucher holder

- Match hospitality

- Accredited personnel (FIFA)

If you choose the option of ‘Match ticket holder’ you will be asked to enter the ticket application number, after which your ticket will be validated.

You then need to enter your passport details, personal information and home address to complete your registration.

Once you have the Hayya card, you can then also apply for the multiple entry tourist visa to the UAE.

How to apply for the multiple entry tourist visa to the UAE

To apply for the visa to the UAE, follow these steps:

- Visit https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html#/dashboard

- Click on ‘Public services’ and select ‘Hayya card holders’ visa.

- Fill in the application form with details of your passport and Hayya card.

The visa will allow you to enter the UAE and stay for up to 90 days, starting from the date the visa is issued.

The cost of the visa is only Dh100 and allows for multiple entries during its validity.

Also, this visa can be extended for an additional 90 days, according to the ICP and the applications can be made from November 1, 2022.