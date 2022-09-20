Dubai: If you are coming to visit the UAE, there are multiple options that are available. From short-term to long-term, single entry to multiple entry, tourists and visitors have several visas that they may be able to select from. The deciding factor, then, can often be the one that best suits your budget.
Here is a breakdown of all the visit visa costs you need to know about in the UAE.
Tourist visa
If you are visiting the UAE, there are several options available, depending on how long and how often you would like to visit the country. Here is a breakdown of the cost of tourist visas that you can choose from:
Single entry:
• 30 days – Dh300
• 90 days – Dh720
Multiple entry:
• 30 days – Dh749
• 90 days – Dh1,799
The prices listed above are approximate costs and the exact fee would vary depending on the Emirate from which you apply for the visa as well as any service charges levied by the travel agency, airline or hotel that you apply through.
The cost also includes health insurance, that is a part of the visa application process, according to Nissar Pattambi, managing partner at Mihran Tours and Travels, told Gulf News.
“COVID-19 insurance cover is included if you apply through a travel agency,” he said.
According to Subair Thekkepurath Valappil, a senior manager at Regal Tours Worldwide, any visitor planning to apply for these visas needs to ensure that their passport is valid for more than six months, and that they provide a clear passport sized photograph and clear copies of their passport.
“Once the visa is approved, they will have 60 days to enter the UAE,” Valappil said.
He added that when it comes to the cost of the visa, applicants should also keep in mind that some agencies may charge a higher rate for fast-tracked or premium services.
Five-year multiple-entry visit visa
For visitors who frequently visit the UAE, the five-year multiple entry tourist visa allows the visitor to stay in the UAE for 90 days, which can be extended for another 90 days, making the visit duration a maximum of 180 days at a time.
You can apply for this visa through the website of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) – icp.gov.ae, or a typing centre registered with ICP.
Here is a breakdown of the cost for this visa:
• Application fee: Dh100
• Issuance fee: Dh500
• Electronic services: Dh50
• Urgent application fee: Dh100 (if requested)
Total: Dh650
e-visa for GCC residents
If you live in any of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and are planning to visit the UAE, you can apply for an e-visa online through the ICP or the website of Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) - gdrfad.gov.ae.
This entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and GCC e-visa holders are allowed to stay for 30 days in the UAE from the date of entry.
Cost
If you are applying for the e-visa through ICP, here is the amount you will pay, as per the ICP website:
• Request fees - Dh100
• Issue fees - Dh100
• E-services fees - Dh28
• ICP fees - Dh22
Total: Dh250
If you are applying for the e-visa through GDRFA, here is the amount you will pay, as per the GDRFA website: Dh200