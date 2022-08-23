Applying for eVisa for GCC residents through ICP

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) allows GCC residents to apply for the eVisa through their website – icp.gov.ae. Here are the steps to follow:

- Visit the service link for ‘Issue entry permit for GCC residents’ here: https://smartservices.icp.gov.ae/echannels/web/client/guest/index.html?administrativeRegionId=1#/serviceCards/42

- Upload your documents.

- Make the payment through your credit or debit card.

- You will then receive your eVisa through email.

Documents required

According to ICP, to apply for the service, you need to meet the following requirements:

• A valid residency in one of the GCC countries (required)

• Original passport (required)

• Coloured photo (required)

You may also need to provide certain additional documents, for example the ‘proof of kinship’ if you are travelling as a companion of the GCC resident. Nationals of certain countries may also be required to provide their national ID card.

Visa cost

Request fees - Dh100

Issue fees - Dh100

E-services fees - Dh28

ICP fees - Dh22

Total: Dh250

Applying for eVisa for GCC residents through GDRFA

Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs also offers the online service through its website – gdrfad.gov.ae. Here are the steps to follow:

- Visit the service link for ‘Entry permit for residents in the GCC countries’ here: https://www.gdrfad.gov.ae/en/services?id=ee043e4a-5c61-11ea-0320-0050569629e8

- Click on ‘Start service’.

- Create your GDRFA account, by providing your email address and setting a password.

- Upload your documents.

- Make the payment through your credit or debit card.

- You will then receive your eVisa through email.

Documents required

- Original passport

- Original residency visa in one of the GCC countries upon arrival

- Work card or civil identity card

Visa cost

According to GDRFA, the visa costs Dh200.

How long is the visa valid for?

GCC residents’ entry permit is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and you are allowed to stay for 30 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once for 30 days, according to the UAE government website, u.ae

The entry permit for companions travelling with GCC citizens is valid for 60 days from the date of issue and they are allowed to stay for 60 days from the date of entry. The visa is extendable once for 60 days.

However, if the GCC residence visa is found to be expired or cancelled at the time of arrival in the UAE, or if the profession is found to have changed after the issuance of the entry permit, the individual will not be granted entry.