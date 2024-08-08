Dubai: Are you searching online for the quickest and most cost-effective ways to get to work or explore the UAE's top attractions using public transport? Save yourself the hassle and download one of the many public transport apps developed by authorities.

These apps are crafted to streamline your journey planning across various modes of transport—from taxis and buses to ferries and the Dubai Metro. Not only do they help you navigate your routes efficiently, but they also offer the most budget-friendly options for reaching your destination.

Here’s a look at some of the top public transport apps in the UAE and their standout features.

Abu Dhabi

Darbi Mobile App

Discover the ultimate travel companion with the Darbi app, designed for both Abu Dhabi residents and visitors. This transport app offers real-time updates on traffic conditions, incidents, and roadworks, ensuring you stay informed on the go.

The app also provides live bus arrival times, current airport information including departures and arrivals, and convenient access to parking details.

The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Key Features:

• Real-time traffic updates and incident reports.

• Live bus schedules and Hafilat Card top-up.

• Taxi booking, Mawaqif parking payments, and ferry schedules.

Abu Dhabi Taxi App

Get a taxi in less than 10 minutes with the Abu Dhabi Taxi app. This user-friendly app uses GPS to pinpoint your location and seamlessly book a taxi in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, making your travel hassle-free. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.

Dubai

RTA Dubai App

The RTA Dubai app offers over 40 services tailored to enhance your driving and commuting experience. From Metro and bus stations to parking and taxi bookings, this app is your comprehensive guide to navigating Dubai.

App features:

• Customisable dashboard with emergency numbers, government services, and weather updates.

• Easy parking payments, location tracking, and violation checks.

• nol card balance management and Salik recharge.

• Knowledge test practice and Green points calculation for eco-friendly travel.

The app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

S’hail App

Streamline your public transport journey with the S’hail app by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). This free app integrates all of Dubai’s public transport options—Metro, Tram, taxis, buses, and marine transport—into one platform.

App features:

• Unified platform and journey planning for all RTA transportation services.

• Taxi booking and journey planning with real-time traffic updates.

• Offline access to RTA maps and guides.

• QR code scanning for bus arrival times.

Nol Pay app

The nol Pay app simplifies commuting in Dubai by allowing you to top up and manage your nol card anytime, anywhere. With NFC technology, you can easily add passes and check card details directly from your mobile device.

The app is available for Apple, Android, and Huawei devices.

Sharjah

RTA Sharjah App

The RTA Sharjah app is your gateway to all services provided by the Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA). It offers a comprehensive range of features for individual and business customers.

Features:

• Taxi bookings and public transport schedules.

• Lost and found, complaints, and suggestions for taxis and buses.

• Road complaints and suggestions.

Ajman

ROUTE App

Developed by the Transport Authority – Ajman, the ROUTE app provides efficient and reliable transport services in Ajman.

Features:

• Wide selection of vehicles that you can book for taxi services, including luxury limousines.

• Quick access to nearby drivers and real-time fare calculations.

• Booking history, trip tracking, and ride scheduling.

Ras Al Khaimah

Sayr App

The Sayr app from Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA) is your all-in-one travel solution for Ras Al Khaimah. Whether you’re a resident, tourist, or daily commuter, Sayr aims to make your journeys smooth and convenient.

Features: