Dubai: Starting tomorrow, August 17, the minimum top-up amount at Dubai Metro ticket offices will increase to Dh50, according to an announcement made by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

This minimum amount is only applicable if you are topping up your nol card at the ticketing offices at Metro stations. For those who want to top up their nol card with a lower amount, there are multiple online options to choose from.

Save time and money by topping up online

Online top ups have another benefit - you won't need to queue up at the office, while you rush to catch the next train. Here are three ways to do it:

1. Top-up instantly with the 'nol Pay' app

• Download the free 'nol Pay' app on your smartphone (Android, iPhone or Huawei).

• Open the app and tap on 'check card info' and place your nol card on the back of your smartphone (NFC area) until the balance appears on your phone's screen.

• Tap on ‘Top-Up nol card’, place your card on the back of your phone again, enter your desired top-up amount, and confirm.

• Pay with your credit or debit card details using the app's secure payment portal.

• Instant activation: The top-up amount reflects instantly on your card balance.

2. Top-up through the RTA Website

• Visit the RTA website - rta.ae

• On the homepage, click on 'Check nol balance' and enter your nol card's 10-digit tag ID and email address, which you can find at the back of the card. Click on 'Search'. This will give you the current balance on your card.

• Next, visit the link - https://www.rta.ae/wps/portal/rta/ae/public-transport/nol/topup-nol and enter your nol card ID and email address again, confirm details, and pay using your credit or debit card.

• Activation note: Allow 45 minutes to four hours for the balance to activate. Use your card at a Metro gate, parking machine, or solar top-up machine for immediate activation.

3. Top-up using the 'RTA Dubai' app:

• Download the 'RTA Dubai' app and log in with your UAE Pass account.

• Go to the app's homepage, scroll down to 'Public Transportation Users' and tap on 'top up'.

• Input your nol card tag ID and email address, select the top-up amount, and choose your payment method (credit/debit card, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay).

• Activation note: Similar to the RTA website, allow activation time unless using the 'nol Pay' app.

Looking for cash top-ups? These are your options

While online top-ups are convenient, you can still top-up your nol card using cash at various locations:

• nol card vending machines at Dubai Metro stations.

• ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations.

• Some local grocery stores, mini-marts, cafeterias, and supermarkets.