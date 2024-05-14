Dubai

In order to change your car number plate in Dubai, you need to apply for the service through Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

The process of changing your car number plate has two steps – buy or reserve a number plate under your traffic file, and then request for a change in number plate.

These are two separate services and here’s how you can complete the process.

Step 1: Buy or reserve a number plate

- Visit rta.ae and log in using your UAE Pass.

- You will be redirected to your personal dashboard, after which you need to click on licensing services.

- Next, click on ‘plates’ and then to the right of the screen, you will see ‘plate services’. Click on the three dots on the button and click on ‘buy new plate number’.

- You will be able to then choose from the available options which you can filter out through the search bar. Each option will provide the cost for each plate.

- Once you find the number you are looking for, click on ‘add to basket’ and then check out.

- You can then pay for the plate using your credit or debit card.

Once you have made the payment, the number will immediately be added to your traffic file. Next, you can choose the option to change your car’s number plate.

Step 2: Change your number plate

Go back to your dashboard and then under the tab ‘vehicle licensing services’, select ‘change vehicle plate number’.

You will then be able to select the vehicle and the number plate that you want to change it to.

You will then get the option to choose the plate size and design.

Based on your selection, your plate cost will be provided to you. Make the payment by using your debit or credit card.

What do I do with my old number plate? According to the RTA, you have the option to keep the old vehicle registration number under your file, if you would like to do so. Otherwise, you can visit an RTA service centre to hand over the old number plates.

Step 3: Collect your new number plate

The last step is to visit an RTA or Tasjeel centre to collect your number plate. Make sure you take your original Emirates ID and vehicle registration card. To find the service centre closest to you that can print your number plate, you can call the RTA customer service hotline on 800 90 90.

Abu Dhabi

In Abu Dhabi, you can completely apply for a change in car number plate through the Tamm website.

- Visit tamm.abudhabi and sign in using the UAE Pass. Next, click on ‘plate numbers’ and select the plate number that you wish to purchase. Make the payment as per the cost of the number plate that you have seleted. If you do not find the number you are looking for, you can also visit the Abu Dhabi Police traffic department to choose from the available number plates.

- If you are completing the purchase online, make the payment using your credit or debit card.

- Next visit the Abu Dhabi Police traffic department to cancel your existing plate number and registering your car under the new plate number.

The cost of the service starts from Dh70, but the final cost depends on the type of number plate you have selected.

Location

The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic Department is located opposite of Al Mushrif Mall.

Timings:

Saturday to Thursday - 7.30am to 4pm

Friday: 7.30am to 12pm

Other emirates - Through the Ministry of Interior app – ‘MOI UAE’

- Log in to the app using your UAE Pass.

- Click on the ‘services’ icon at the bottom of the screen.

- Scroll down to the category of ‘vehicle services’ and then select ‘change vehicle plate number’.

- Select the car registration that you want to change.

- You will then get the options for the available number plates.

- Once you make the selection, make the payment for the number plates.

- After you have made the payment, you would need to visit the traffic department in your emirate, to hand over your existing number plates, after which you can receive the new number plates.

Cost:

Dh35 for a short plate and Dh45 for a long plate.

As you would need two number plates, the cost would be Dh60 two short plates and Dh70 for the long plates.

The price is higher in case of a sports plate, which is for Dh500, and a plate with the Emirates’ logo, which is Dh200.