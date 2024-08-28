Dubai: As of Monday, August 26, paid public parking has officially been activated in Dubai Hills Estate, according to an announcement by Parkin on their official social media accounts. Parkin, Dubai’s largest provider of public parking facilities and services, has been expanding its presence across various communities. In June, they introduced over 7,000 new paid parking spaces across the city.

If you live in Dubai Hills Estate, it is time to get familiar with the parking fees. Here is everything you need to know about the new parking rates.

How to identify paid public parking spaces

In Dubai, paid public parking areas are marked with large signboards in blue and orange. These signs provide essential details, including the zone number, a code that usually consists of an alphabet, and the timings for paid parking.

Dubai Hills Estate parking rate

If you are in the neighbourhood, you will now have to pay the following fee to park your car:

One hour – Dh4

Two hours – Dh8

Three hours – Dh12

Four hours – Dh16

Which other neighbourhoods in Dubai have introduced paid parking?

Since July, Parkin has also intruded paid parking in the following areas:

Jaddaf Waterfront

Al Sufouh Gardens

Arjan

Majan

Liwan 1 and 2

Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC)

What are the parking charges?

Parking fees are divided into two zones, each with its own rates:

Zone A (Arjan, Jaddaf Waterfront, and Al Sufouh Gardens):

30 minutes – Dh2

One hour – Dh4

Two hours – Dh8

Three ours – Dh12

Four hours – Dh16

Zone B (Arjan, DLRC, Majan, Liwan 1 and 2, Al Sufouh Gardens):

One hour – Dh3

Two hours – Dh6

Three hours – Dh9

Four hours – Dh12

Five hours – Dh15

24 hours – Dh20

Parking timings: Paid parking is in effect from 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday.

How to pay for parking

There are several convenient ways to pay for parking in Dubai, whether through parking meters, SMS, or even WhatsApp. Here are a few quick and simple methods:

Parking metre

If a parking metre is nearby, you can pay using coins, a nol card, or a credit/debit card. Previously, a paper ticket was issued, but now you can simply enter your vehicle’s plate number when paying, and you will receive an SMS confirmation on your registered mobile number.

SMS (mParking)

You can use the mParking service by sending an SMS to 7275 in the following format: Emirate/Country code <space> plate code <space> plate number <space> area number <space> duration in hours.

For example, for a Dubai-registered vehicle with plate number A0000 parked in zone 343A for two hours, the SMS would be: DXB A 0000 343A 2.

Note: mParking is available for vehicles registered in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman. A 30-fils fee is charged by telecommunication service providers.

WhatsApp

To avoid the 30-fils fee, you can pay via WhatsApp by sending a message to +971 58 8009090. Ensure you have enough balance in your mParking account as the amount will be deducted from it. Follow these steps:

1. Add +971 58 8009090 to your contacts.

2. Send a message in the following format: [Plate Number] Space [Zone Number] Space [Duration]. Example: A00000 000A 2

3. You will receive an SMS confirming your parking ticket, automatically linking it to your plate number.

