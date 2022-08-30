Dubai: If you have more than one car registered on your name in Dubai, paying for parking in the Emirate through a long-term parking permit or parking card is extremely easy, as you can use the same parking card for up to three vehicles.
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) allows users to apply for the parking permit through its app – ‘RTA’, which is available for both Apple and Android devices. Here is all you need to know about the long-term paid parking permit in Dubai and how you can use it for multiple cars.
What is the parking permit in Dubai?
RTA provides seasonal parking permits for public parking areas in Dubai, which come for durations of one year, three months, six months or one year.
While these permits are essentially of two types – Category A and Category B, the RTA also issues special parking permits for Al Khail Gate, Silicon Oases and Tecom.
The regular parking permit, which is referred to as a ‘Seasonal parking permit’ and can be used in most areas of Dubai. However, you no longer need to place a physical card on your car’s dashboard as proof of having paid for parking. With the move towards digitalisation, you can simply activate the permit on your phone, through the RTA app whenever you are using a paid parking slot.
If you are driving a different car, which is under your name, you can simply switch the active number plate.
However, it is important to note that car owners can only use the permit for one car at a time.
One month – Dh500
Three months – Dh1,400
Six months – Dh2,500
12 months – Dh4,500
Category B:
One month – Dh250
Three months – Dh700
Six months – Dh1,300
12 months – Dh2,400
https://www.instagram.com/p/Chl5VklrXl_/
How to apply for the parking permit
To apply for a seasonal parking permit for your car/cars, follow these steps:
• Download the ‘RTA’ smartphone application on your phone.
• Once downloaded, log in using your UAE Pass, or create an account. If you are creating a new account, you simply need to provide your personal details like a username, your name, nationality, mobile number and email address. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) through an SMS on your phone or via email, depending on your preference. 5. Once you confirm the OTP, you will be able to access the services on the app.
• Select the ‘Parking Services’ tab and click on the ‘Seasonal Parking card’ tab.
• Check terms and conditions and confirm that you accept them.
• Click on the ‘Select a permit type’ tab, where you would need to choose the permit category and permit activation date.
• Click on the ‘Add your vehicles’ tab. At this step, you will be able to view all the vehicles that have been registered under your traffic file. You can select up to three vehicles within the traffic file.
• Pay the fees, according to the type and duration of the permit.
Once you have completed the service, you can start using the permit from the date of activation.
It is important to note that car owners can only use the permit for one car at a time. If you wish to switch the vehicle plate number, you will have to wait for 45 minutes from the time you activated the permit for one of your vehicles. You can select which car you want to use the permit for by selecting the number plate from your permit on the app.