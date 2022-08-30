What is the parking permit in Dubai?

RTA provides seasonal parking permits for public parking areas in Dubai, which come for durations of one year, three months, six months or one year.

While these permits are essentially of two types – Category A and Category B, the RTA also issues special parking permits for Al Khail Gate, Silicon Oases and Tecom.

The regular parking permit, which is referred to as a ‘Seasonal parking permit’ and can be used in most areas of Dubai. However, you no longer need to place a physical card on your car’s dashboard as proof of having paid for parking. With the move towards digitalisation, you can simply activate the permit on your phone, through the RTA app whenever you are using a paid parking slot.

If you are driving a different car, which is under your name, you can simply switch the active number plate.

However, it is important to note that car owners can only use the permit for one car at a time.

Cost of parking permit Category A:

One month – Dh500

Three months – Dh1,400

Six months – Dh2,500

12 months – Dh4,500



Category B:

One month – Dh250

Three months – Dh700

Six months – Dh1,300

12 months – Dh2,400

How to apply for the parking permit

To apply for a seasonal parking permit for your car/cars, follow these steps:

• Download the ‘RTA’ smartphone application on your phone.

• Once downloaded, log in using your UAE Pass, or create an account. If you are creating a new account, you simply need to provide your personal details like a username, your name, nationality, mobile number and email address. You will then receive a one-time password (OTP) through an SMS on your phone or via email, depending on your preference. 5. Once you confirm the OTP, you will be able to access the services on the app.

• Select the ‘Parking Services’ tab and click on the ‘Seasonal Parking card’ tab.

• Check terms and conditions and confirm that you accept them.

• Click on the ‘Select a permit type’ tab, where you would need to choose the permit category and permit activation date.

• Click on the ‘Add your vehicles’ tab. At this step, you will be able to view all the vehicles that have been registered under your traffic file. You can select up to three vehicles within the traffic file.

• Pay the fees, according to the type and duration of the permit.

Once you have completed the service, you can start using the permit from the date of activation.