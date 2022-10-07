Dubai: With UAE residents having the chance to enjoy a public holiday on Saturday, October 8, another perk that you can benefit from is free public parking in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Along with free parking, you will also be able to use other public transport facilities for free during the holiday.

Here are the details as announced by transport authorities in each Emirate.

Abu Dhabi

On October 6, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi announced the timings and operation of its public parking, Darb toll gates, and public buses during the public holiday on Saturday.

Free surface parking: ‘Surface parking’, which excludes the multi-storey car parkings in the Emirate, will be free of charge during the holiday, starting from Saturday until 7.59 am on Monday, October 10. Parking spaces at the Musaffah M-18 truck parking lot will also be free of charge during the official holiday.

However, ITC reminded motorists to adhere to parking guidelines and not park in prohibited areas and block traffic movement. It also urged drivers to avoid parking in residential parking spaces from 9pm until 8am.

No toll fee: The ITC declared that the Darb toll gate system will be free of charge during the holiday on Saturday, and will resume on Monday October 10), during the regular peak hours (from 7am to 9am and from 5pm to 7pm).

Customer Happiness Centres: Customers' Happiness Centres across Abu Dhabi will be closed on Saturday, October 8. However, customers can use the authority’s website – itc.gov.ae, as well as the ‘Darb’ and ‘Darbi’ smart apps, which are available for both Apple and Android devices and also contact the call centre on 800850.

Sharjah

On October 6, Sharjah City Municipality also announced that all public parking spaces across the city will be free on Saturday, October 8.