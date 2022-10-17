Dubai: Sharjah residents can now easily attest their tenancy contract online and get their utility connection in one transaction through the Digital Sharjah website - ds.sharjah.ae .

Previously, to get a tenancy contract attested, residents had to visit Sharjah City Municipality (SCM) and then go to Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) to apply for a utility connection.

Now, the attestation of rental contracts from SCM and the utility connection service from SEWA is synced together on the 'Move In' application, available on the Digital Sharjah website.

The Sharjah Digital Office (SDO) announced the new service on Thursday, October 13.

The 'Move-In' service will enable the landlord and tenant to digitally sign and attest their rental contract and open a SEWA account on one platform.

So, if you are moving into a new house in Sharjah and want to know how you can complete the required formalities entirely online, here is all you need to know.

How to attest your tenancy contract online

Users can only access Digital Sharjah services if they have a UAE Pass account. If you have a UAE Pass, you must sign into your account by clicking on the profile icon on the upper right corner of the screen. If you do not have a UAE Pass account, click here to learn how you can create it.

According to Digital Sharjah, here is how attesting your tenancy contract works:

1. First, the landlord submits a request to authenticate the rental contract on the website and must enter the property's details, such as property type, property number, location and ownership information.

2. Once the landlord fills out the required information, they must upload the rental contract onto Digital Sharjah.

3. After that, the tenant will be notified to review and sign the rental contract digitally on Digital Sharjah using the UAE Pass app.

4. Once you have logged in through your UAE Pass account, click on 'Home' and then the 'Real Estate' category. Then, scroll down until you see the 'Move-In, [service] by Sharjah Digital Office’ and click on the green 'Start the service' button to enter the online application.

5. Next, the signed contract is sent to SEWA and SCM to verify and validate the document.

6. After the document is attested digitally, the tenant can then pay the SEWA deposit amount and related municipality fees online through the Digital Sharjah website.

7. Once complete, the tenant receives the digitally attested contract and immediately gets their utility connection activated from SEWA.