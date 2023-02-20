Dubai: If you are spending hours searching online to find the right area in Dubai to move into that fits your budget, lifestyle, and other preferences, you can narrow down your search by using the rental location map service from Dubai Land Department (DLD).
All you need to do is select the area, the property type (villa or apartment) and the number of rooms, and in a few minutes, the DLD rental map will provide an average rent in a residential area, free of charge.
How to use the rental location map
- Visit this link: https://dubailand.gov.ae/en/eservices/rental-index/#/ from the DLD website and click the ‘Access this Service’ button.
- Next, select the ‘Location Map’ category.
- You will then be able to view the map of Dubai, and the residential areas in the Emirate.
- To find the area you are interested in, you must zoom in further into the map.
- For example, if you are interested in living in the Al Hudaiba area, click the area on the map.
- Once you have selected the area, you can filter down your search by selecting if you want to rent villa or apartment, and the number of bedrooms.
- Click the ‘Display Result’ button.
- Once that is done, the DLD rental location map will present to you the average rent in the area for the type of residential unit you have selected, like a studio apartment or three-bedroom villa.
The rental location map will only provide an estimate of the average rent in the area. Also, this cost does not include the charges for water, electricity, and other housing related fees.
