Dubai: Have you found the perfect place to move in to but are not sure if you are being charged a high rent?
You can now check the property’s transactions history through an online platform to find detailed information on any property's history and price change throughout the years.
In February this year, the Dubai Land Department (DLD) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DXBinteract to provide customers with accurate and reliable data, enabling them to keep track of price changes for properties.
So, if you have zeroed down on a particular apartment or villa and want to know how much the previous tenants were paying for it, here are the steps to follow:
1. Visit dxbinteract.com
2. Click on ‘Property history’ from the menu on top.
3. Select whether the property is an apartment or villa.
4. Enter the name of the area.
5. If you have selected ‘apartment’, in the next dropdown menu, you will get a list of all the buildings in the area you have selected.
In case you are looking for a villa, you will only have to enter the property number to find out the rental transaction history of the property.
What is the property number?
Property number is different from the Ejari number of your property. The property number will be mentioned on the title deed of the property, or you can contact your real estate agency to find the property number for your residential unit.