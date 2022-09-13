What is the rent valuation service?

According to DLD, the rent valuation service allows customers to request the valuation of rent for a real estate unit. Landlords or tenants can request for the service online through the official DLD website – dubailand.gov.ae, or the official DLD mobile app ‘Dubai REST’, which is available for Apple and Android devices.

What is the benefit of the service?

As a home owner, if you feel your property’s rent is too low, compared to other units on the market, you can request for a rent valuation service. As reported by Gulf News earlier, this service can help finalise the rent for a unit, if there is a disagreement between the landlord and tenant on the rent of a property.

How do you apply for the rent valuation service?

You can access the service from the DLD website – dubailand.gov.ae or through the official DLD mobile app, ‘Dubai REST’ and search for ‘Request for Valuation of Property Lease’ on the website’s search bar or the app’s menu section.

However, before accessing the service, you must create an account with DLD as a property owner or tenant. Alternatively, you can log in with your UAE Pass account.

Once you sign up for the service, enter your property details and upload picture of the residential unit.

You then need to pay the service fees.

After you have completed the application, a property valuation team assigned by DLD will visit the premises. When the property’s valuation is done, you will receive a ‘Rental Valuation Certificate’.

The entire process might take a week.

Cost

The cost can range anywhere between Dh2,000 and up to Dh10,000.