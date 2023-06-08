He said: “I am a tenant of an apartment in a residential building in Dubai for the last 22 years and with every contract renewal it is clearly mentioned that all maintenance shall be provided by the landlord free of cost. Now my contract is coming up for renewal but this time the landlord is asking for a fee for providing maintenance services. This fee shall be in addition to the rent and shall be charged by a separate third party company engaged by the landlord for providing maintenance services. Actually, for many years the same third party company has been providing the maintenance services, but it was free for the tenants. So my question is: Can the landlord charge tenants for providing maintenance, since in previous contracts it was free? If not, then what are the options for me as a tenant? Where can I complain against this new charge levied by the landlord. I have tried to negotiate and discuss this with the landlord but he is adamant and not ready to discuss this further, hence I need to know my legal options here.”