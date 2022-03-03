Dubai: Schools in Abu Dhabi and Dubai have relaxed their COVID-19 rules. Dubai’s private education authority - Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), announced that pupils do not have to wear their masks outside and removed quarantine for close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases. In Abu Dhabi, children under 16 years, in private schools are now required to take a COVID-19 PCR test every 28 days instead of the previous 14 days rule.

So, if you are a student or parent, and want to know the latest PCR tests and mask rules for schools in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, here is all you need to know.

What are the new COVID-19 rules for schools in Dubai?

Here are the updated COVID-19 guidelines for schools in Dubai, as per KHDA

Face masks are no longer required outdoors.



Children and staff who are close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases and are not showing any symptoms are not required to quarantine and can continue attending classes in person.

However, these previous rules will remain in Dubai schools:

- Physical distancing

- Regular and consistent sensitization

- Contact tracing for COVID-19 positive cases.

- Compliance with safety standards from Dubai Government Services

- Close contacts can only return to schools if they are free of symptoms.

- Positive COVID-18 cases must isolate for 10 days.

Abu Dhabi extends PCR tests validity for students

The following COVID-19 guidelines for school children in Abu Dhabi according to the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK):

- Children below the age of 16 are required to take a PCR test every 28 days



- Students above the age of 16 must take a PCR test every 14 days



- Pupils who are unvaccinated or have a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine must take a PCR test every seven days.



- An Al Hosn Green Pass is mandatory to enter schools in Abu Dhabi.

ADEK did not announce whether masks and quarantine rules for school children in Abu Dhabi has changed.