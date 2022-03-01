Dubai: As of February 25, 2022, close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases do not have to undergo quarantine, according to the latest announcement made by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management and Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee.

The removal of quarantine for close contacts, comes in light of the recently eased COVID-19 regulations across the country, announced by National Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA). According to NCEMA each Emirate can amend – “the quarantine period and PCR tests for COVID-19 contacts in whatever sectors and professions.”

So, if you have tested positive or have come in contact with a confirmed case, here are the latest rules you need to follow.

Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved the reduced precautionary measures for new Covid-19 cases. The committee said that close contacts do not have to quarantine, and instead has been replaced by daily PCR tests for five consecutive days.

Dubai

In line with NCEMA’s announcement, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management stated that close contacts of COVID-19 positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms are no longer required to quarantine.

The local committee did not specify, any PCR test requirements for close contacts.

Procedures for positive COVID-19 cases

The isolation rules for positive COVID-19 cases remain unchanged. However, positive COVID-19 cases in Abu Dhabi do not need to wear a tracking wristband during their quarantine.

Abu Dhabi and Dubai, follow different isolation procedures for confirmed COVID-19 cases. Here are the isolation guidelines according to the official local health authorities.

Dubai

The guidelines for positive COVID-19 cases, as per Dubai Health Authority (DHA):

1. Isolate yourself immediately in a separate room after getting your positive PCR result and immediately inform your direct manager and HR department.

2. Install the COVID-19 DXB App and follow the required steps.

3. If you do not have any symptoms, you still have to complete the 10-day home or institutional isolation. You don't have to undergo another PCR test once the isolation period is complete.

4. If you begin to develop any symptoms, you can call the DHA toll-free number on 800 342 to book a virtual medical consultation through the “Doctor for Every Citizen” service or book an appointment at a COVID-19 assessment centre.

5. Upon completing the isolation period, you will get a clearance certificate via SMS.

If you cannot meet the conditions for home isolation, you can contact the DHA hotline on 800 342 to request for a transfer to an institutional isolation facility.

When does the isolation period end?

• After completing 10 days from the date of taking the PCR test.

• When the symptoms, if any, subside.

• The patient has no symptoms or fever by the 10th day, (without fever reducing medication) for a minimum of three consecutive days.

Abu Dhabi

If you are an Abu Dhabi resident, you must follow the COVID-19 isolation rules by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC). According to ADPHC, if you test positive, these are the steps you must follow:

1. High-risk categories

Those who are 50 years old and above, have symptoms, have a chornic disease or are women who are pregnant have been asked to follow these steps:

Visit one of the designated COVID-19 Prime Assessment Centres for medical assessment and isolation measures.

To end isolation you must:



1. Get two negative results 24 hours apart



OR



2. Conduct a PCR test on Day 8 and Day 10 and complete 10 days in isolation with no symptoms in the last three days of isolation, after medical evaluation.

2. Other categories

Those with mild or medium symptoms and no chronic disease have been asked to follow these steps:

1. Retest in any health facility in the Emirate and continue to isolate.

2. If your PCR test result is negative, wait for 24 hours and do a retest. If your second PCR test result is negative, ADPHC advises people to resume normal activities and continue to follow precautionary measures.

3. If your PCR test result is positive, a specialist will contact you to complete the isolation procedures.

List of COVID-19 assessment centres:

Here are following centres provided by ADPHC:

Prime assessment centres for medical assessment and isolation measures for high risk categories:

Abu Dhabi

• Mafraq Hospital



• Al Mushrif Wedding Hall



• Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Centre - for labourers

Al Ain



• Al Ain Convention Center



• Al Dhafra



• Madinat Zayed Centre



• Al Dhafra Hospitals Prime Assessment Centre

Medical Centres for other categories:

Abu Dhabi



• Medeor Hospital



• Burjeel Medical City



• LLH Hospital - Mussafah



• For labourers: Life Care Hospital - Mussafah, Baniyas or Madinat Mohamed Bin Zayed Centre