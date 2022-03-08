Dubai: Are you looking to book a football field or tennis court but are worried about how much it will cost you? Well, look no further than your neighbourhood park.

You can request to book a sports field or playground at public parks in Dubai for free through Dubai Municipality’s official website – dm.gov.ae.

Dubai Municipality promoted this online service through their official social media channels on Thursday, March 3.

While the booking process is simple, you would need to ensure you book a facility in advance, as they are popular public facilities.

How to book a sports field or playground at public parks in Dubai

To avail of this service by Dubai Municipality, you need to know your Makani number. According to your Makani number, Dubai Municipality will find the available playgrounds and sports fields at parks in your locality.

What you need to do to book a sports facility at a public park in Dubai The service is available to residents of a neighbourhood. To book the facility you need two details:

Makani number

Emirates ID number

If you don’t know what a Makani number is, it is a unique 10-digit location code that is on every building in the emirates of Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Umm Al Quwain. Makani is a 10-digit number that gives you the exact location of the entrance of a building. If you don’t know what your Makani number is, read our detailed guide here on how you can find your personal ten digit code for your address.

Steps

1. Visit the Dubai Municipality website – dm.gov.ae

2. Under the ‘Services’ tab on the top panel, select ‘Individual services’

3. Select ‘Public Parks and Recreational Facilities’ and then select ‘Request to book playgrounds in public parks’.

4. The website will show you the details of this service on a ‘Service card’. Click on ‘Apply now’.

5. You will then be asked to log in using your Dubai Municipality account or UAE Pass. If you do not have one, create an online account with Dubai Municipality.

6. Next, you will be asked to fill in the application form with the following details:

Name

Mobile number

Date of Birth

Email address

Gender

Emirates ID number

Makani Number

7. Once you enter your Makani number, the service will show the available fields and playgrounds according to your location.

8. Choose the park, the date and the type of sports field and playground you prefer (for example, tennis court, basketball court or football field)

9. After, choose the time slots from the date you previously selected.

10. Click on the ‘Agree to the Terms and Conditions' box

11. Then click on the ‘Submit’ button.

12. You will then receive the reference number on your registered email and mobile number.

Rules

After you have finished registering and received your reference number, there are a few rules outlined by Dubai Municipality that residents must adhere to:

· Residents must comply with the sports grouThe sports ground should be clean, and customers must be responsible for damagesns.

· Only residents of the neighbourhood are allowed to use the sports grounds.

· Wear appropriate sportswear.

· Reservations of the sports grounds are allowed for one hour only.

· Residents are only allowed to reserve the sports ground once a week.

· Food is not permitted on playgrounds or sports fields.

· If the customer is more than 15 minutes late according to the time specified, the park management will give the slot to someone else.

· The administration has the right to cancel the booking if it is against the rules.

· The sports ground should be clean, and customers must be responsible for damages

· The park administration is not responsible for theft or any personal accident.

Here are all the parks on that are available for reservation for residents of the neighbourhood: