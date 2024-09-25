Dubai: Imagine making your product from scratch, right here in the UAE, and selling it across the world. That is what the Make in the Emirates initiative aims to achieve, offering an open invitation to industrialists, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Set up by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MIOAT), the initiative allows creators and innovators to engage with the Ministry and benefit from the UAE’s world-class infrastructure in order to fulfill their ambitions of developing, manufacturing and exporting their products.
What is Make in the Emirates?
The Make in the Emirates initiative is part of ‘Operation 300Bn’, the UAE’s industrial strategy, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031.
MIOAT has created several programmes that boost industrial growth in the country, including a National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which issues the ICV certificate to certified companies after evaluating their contribution to the local economy. Certified companies gain advantages during the awarding of tenders and contracts based on their ICV score.
How does the programme help?
The Make in the Emirates programme fosters industrial growth by connecting individuals and companies with strategic partners in the public sector and offering business set up support, duty import exemption for raw materials, reduced business set up fees, especially designed wellbeing and health programmes, discounts on warehousing, reduced electricity tariffs, flexible financing and many more incentives. Some of the areas that the programme helps meet business needs is by providing support in:
- Ease of doing business
- Utilities and infrastructure
- Financing
- Talents
- Access to market
- Technology
Which industries are being supported?
If you have a business idea or an existing business in any of the following sectors, you can take advantage of the Make in the Emirates initiative:
- Energy
- General Mechanical Equipment and Materials
- Electrical Equipment and Electronics
- Heavy Industries
- Defence Equipment, Weapons and Accessories
- Pharmaceuticals
- Petrochemicals and Chemical Products
- Civil, Structural, Building Materials, Equipment and Supplies
- Medical Consumables
- Aviation
- Data, Telecommunication Equipment & Systems
- Food, Beverage & Agricultural Technology
So, whether you want to set up a hydroponics agriculture business, or are interested in creating equipment for the healthcare industry, you can take advantage of this comprehensive programme to contribute to the UAE’s industrial sector.
How can I register my interest?
MOIAT has set up a survey that individuals can fill out by providing their personal details, the industry they operate in, and the specialization that they would like to focus on. Once you fill out the survey, the Ministry will connect you with the relevant strategic partners to discuss the next steps in setting up your industrial business in the UAE. You can find the survey here: https://form.typeform.com/to/XD3DOy0E?typeform-source=qrcode-button