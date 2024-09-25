Dubai: Imagine making your product from scratch, right here in the UAE, and selling it across the world. That is what the Make in the Emirates initiative aims to achieve, offering an open invitation to industrialists, investors, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Set up by the UAE’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MIOAT), the initiative allows creators and innovators to engage with the Ministry and benefit from the UAE’s world-class infrastructure in order to fulfill their ambitions of developing, manufacturing and exporting their products.

What is Make in the Emirates?

The Make in the Emirates initiative is part of ‘Operation 300Bn’, the UAE’s industrial strategy, which aims to raise the industrial sector’s contribution to the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) from Dh133 billion to Dh300 billion by 2031.

MIOAT has created several programmes that boost industrial growth in the country, including a National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, which issues the ICV certificate to certified companies after evaluating their contribution to the local economy. Certified companies gain advantages during the awarding of tenders and contracts based on their ICV score.

How does the programme help?

The Make in the Emirates programme fosters industrial growth by connecting individuals and companies with strategic partners in the public sector and offering business set up support, duty import exemption for raw materials, reduced business set up fees, especially designed wellbeing and health programmes, discounts on warehousing, reduced electricity tariffs, flexible financing and many more incentives. Some of the areas that the programme helps meet business needs is by providing support in:

Ease of doing business

Utilities and infrastructure

Financing

Talents

Access to market

Technology

Which industries are being supported?

If you have a business idea or an existing business in any of the following sectors, you can take advantage of the Make in the Emirates initiative:

Energy

General Mechanical Equipment and Materials

Electrical Equipment and Electronics

Heavy Industries

Defence Equipment, Weapons and Accessories

Pharmaceuticals

Petrochemicals and Chemical Products

Civil, Structural, Building Materials, Equipment and Supplies

Medical Consumables

Aviation

Data, Telecommunication Equipment & Systems

Food, Beverage & Agricultural Technology

So, whether you want to set up a hydroponics agriculture business, or are interested in creating equipment for the healthcare industry, you can take advantage of this comprehensive programme to contribute to the UAE’s industrial sector.

How can I register my interest?