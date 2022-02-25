Stock ask the law-1599722430890
Dubai: The penalty for impersonating a public professional is five years in jail, warned UAE Public Prosecution on Friday, February 25.

The violation for imitating a public servant is stipulated in Article 299 of the new penal code - Federal Decree-Law No. 31 for 2021. UAE Public Prosecution also stated that the penalty for impersonating a police officer is one to five years in detention.

Article 299 of Federal Decree-Law No. 31 of 2021 Promulgating Penal Code (Law of Crimes and Penalties)
Shall be sentenced to detention for a term not exceeding five years, whoever impersonates a public profession. Shall be sentenced to the same penalty, whoever interferes in a public profession or service, or performs a work or requirement related thereto, without being competent or entrusted to do so, with a view to pursuing an illegitimate end or realising benefit of whatever type for himself or for others.
The penalty shall be detention for a term of one to five years if any acts provided for in paragraph (above) are committed by impersonating the capacity of security or police personnel.