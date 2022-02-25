Dubai: The penalty for impersonating a public professional is five years in jail, warned UAE Public Prosecution on Friday, February 25.
The violation for imitating a public servant is stipulated in Article 299 of the new penal code - Federal Decree-Law No. 31 for 2021. UAE Public Prosecution also stated that the penalty for impersonating a police officer is one to five years in detention.
The penalty shall be detention for a term of one to five years if any acts provided for in paragraph (above) are committed by impersonating the capacity of security or police personnel.