Dubai: Calling all aspiring entrepreneurs, business, and food truck owners! This is your chance to reach millions of customers in just six months.

On June 12, 2024, Global Village, one of the UAE’s most popular multicultural family destinations, announced it has opened registrations for businesses interested in participating for the new season.

So, if you are ready to take your business to the next level, here’s how you can register your company through Global Village’s business portal - business.globalvillage.ae

What are the opportunities at Global Village?

Global Village is now accepting interest registrations for the following categories:

Organising country pavilions

Stalls inside country pavilions

Open markets

Restaurants and coffee shops

Food kiosks and trolleys

Guest services

Retail shops

How to register

Visit the Global Village business portal – Head to business.globalvillage.ae and click on ‘Register Interest’ on the homepage.

Complete the online form – Enter your contact details and select how you learned about the registration opportunity.

Specify your business category – It will offer all the options listed above. Select the one that suits your area of business.

Provide additional information – Include your trade licence, company phone number, and describe your business activity.

Review and submit – Agree to the terms and conditions, then click ‘Submit’ to receive your application number for future reference.

Next steps:

Once you register, the Global Village team will contact you with details about costs, the application process, and logistics. You will also receive an email confirmation with your application reference number.

Important dates for proposal submission:

While the dates for the next season have not been announced, partners need to keep in mind the following deadlines for proposal submission: