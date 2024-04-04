Here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can register as an overseas voter.

When are the elections?

As per the dates announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Lok Sabha elections will take place from April 19 to June 1, 2024.

Who can register as an overseas voter?

You can enroll as an non-resident Indian (NRI) Voter or overseas electors if you are a citizen of India, absent from the country owing to employment, education etc., has not acquired citizenship of any other country and are otherwise eligible to be registered as a voter in the address mentioned in your passport.

The process can be completed both online and offline.

Step 1: Get your documents ready

1. One recent passport-sized coloured photograph. It needs to be affixed to Form 6A.

2. Self-attested photocopies of the relevant pages of the passport containing photograph, address in India, and all other details. This means that you will have to sign each of the copies that you are providing.

3. The page of passport containing your valid visa.

Step 2: Find your constituency

Find out the name of your constituency and part in the district or state of residence by visiting the Election Commission of India’s website – eci.gov.in

Step 3: Fill out Form-6A

You would then need to fill out Form-6A ‘Application for inclusion of name in Electoral Roll by an overseas elector’

- You can fill it out online, by visiting the Voter Portal Service website – voterportal.eci.gov.in.

- Alternatively, you can also download the form from the ECI website – eci.gov.in. Fill the form in two copies and send it to the Electoral Registration officer (ERO).

- You can also fill the form in person with the ERO or Assistant ERO of the constituency. If you choose this option, make sure you are carrying your passport with you.

- You can also get the form from the Consulate General of India for free.

The form requires you to fill out some basic details about you, like your name, date of birth, place of birth, constituency, address, passport, and visa details.

What happens after the form submission: The verification process

1. Booth Level Officer will visit the home address mentioned in your passport and enquire to verify the copies of documents.

2. In cases where no relative is available or willing to give declaration for verification of documents, the documents will be sent for verification to the concerned Indian Mission.