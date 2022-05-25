Dubai: Have you gotten your hands on the new polymer notes that have been introduced in the UAE? If so, there may be several new features that you may not immediately recognise. For example, did you know that each note has the denomination written in English, Arabic as well as Braille?

Here is a breakdown of the new Dh50, Dh10 and Dh5 notes in circulation and why polymer notes have been introduced in the UAE.

Features of the Dh50 note

Features of the new Dh50 polymer note Image Credit: UAE Central Bank

1. A portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

2. The Hijri year of printing (1443).

3. Serial numbers in English, printed horizontally in black magnetic ink.

4. Serial numbers in Arabic, printed vertically in red ink.

5. UAE's Nation Brand.

6. Map of the UAE.

7. A portrait of the UAE’s Founding Fathers.

8. Signature of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the CBUAE Board of Directors.

Features of the new Dh50 polymer note Image Credit: UAE Central Bank

9. An image of The Oasis of Dignity memorial (Wahat Al Karama)

10. A circular see-through printed design that fits perfectly to its corresponding design on the front of the banknote when exposed to direct light

11. Touch markings in Braille

12. Gregorian year 2021

13. A picture of the Etihad Museum

What is Wahat Al Karama? Officially inaugurated on Commemoration Day in 2016, Wahat Al Karama is a tribute honouring Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the service of their country. It is home to a permanent memorial commemorating the UAE’s heroes, including soldiers, police, diplomats and civilians, since 1971.

The structure is made up of 31 massive leaning tablets clad in aluminium. The symbolism behind the Memorial is clear: each tablet leans against the other, portraying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind the leadership of the UAE with its citizens, residents and the servicemen and women who protect them.

There is also a daily Honour Guard march at the Memorial every day, before sunset.

It is open to the public daily from 9am to 10pm and is free of charge.

Source: Visit Abu Dhabi



wahat al karama Image Credit: Gulf News archives wahat al karama Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dh10 note

Dh10 polymer note Image Credit: UAE Central Bank New Dh10 polymer note Image Credit: UAE Central Bank

The Dh10 note also has the same features as listed above. However, the note is green in colour, similar to the paper note of the same denomination. Also, the note has an image of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on one side and the Khorfakkan amphitheatre, a cultural landmark in Sharjah, on the other.

Dh5 note

On the front of the new Dh5 note is a depiction of Ajman Fort. Image Credit: UAE Central Bank On the back of the new Dh5 notes is an image of Dhayah Fort in Ras Al Khaimah. Image Credit: UAE Central Bank

Just like the Dh10 polymer note, the Dh5 polymer note is also of the same colour (orange) as the paper note of its denomination.

The image of the Ajman Fort, an ancient monument that bears witness to the cultural and historical legacy of the UAE’s forefathers appears in the front centre face of this banknote, while the image of Dhayah Fort in of Ras Al Khaimah and one of the UAE’s prominent cultural landmarks, appears on the other side of the banknote.

Why polymer?