Dubai: Have you gotten your hands on the new polymer notes that have been introduced in the UAE? If so, there may be several new features that you may not immediately recognise. For example, did you know that each note has the denomination written in English, Arabic as well as Braille?
Here is a breakdown of the new Dh50, Dh10 and Dh5 notes in circulation and why polymer notes have been introduced in the UAE.
Features of the Dh50 note
1. A portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
2. The Hijri year of printing (1443).
3. Serial numbers in English, printed horizontally in black magnetic ink.
4. Serial numbers in Arabic, printed vertically in red ink.
5. UAE's Nation Brand.
6. Map of the UAE.
7. A portrait of the UAE’s Founding Fathers.
8. Signature of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the CBUAE Board of Directors.
9. An image of The Oasis of Dignity memorial (Wahat Al Karama)
10. A circular see-through printed design that fits perfectly to its corresponding design on the front of the banknote when exposed to direct light
11. Touch markings in Braille
12. Gregorian year 2021
13. A picture of the Etihad Museum
The structure is made up of 31 massive leaning tablets clad in aluminium. The symbolism behind the Memorial is clear: each tablet leans against the other, portraying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind the leadership of the UAE with its citizens, residents and the servicemen and women who protect them.
There is also a daily Honour Guard march at the Memorial every day, before sunset.
It is open to the public daily from 9am to 10pm and is free of charge.
Source: Visit Abu Dhabi
Dh10 note
The Dh10 note also has the same features as listed above. However, the note is green in colour, similar to the paper note of the same denomination. Also, the note has an image of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque on one side and the Khorfakkan amphitheatre, a cultural landmark in Sharjah, on the other.
Dh5 note
Just like the Dh10 polymer note, the Dh5 polymer note is also of the same colour (orange) as the paper note of its denomination.
The image of the Ajman Fort, an ancient monument that bears witness to the cultural and historical legacy of the UAE’s forefathers appears in the front centre face of this banknote, while the image of Dhayah Fort in of Ras Al Khaimah and one of the UAE’s prominent cultural landmarks, appears on the other side of the banknote.
Why polymer?
According to the UAE Central Bank, polymer banknotes have been found to be longer lasting and more environmentally friendly compared to paper notes. At the end of the paper banknotes’ lifecycle, they are shredded and placed in a landfill. Polymer banknotes taken out of circulation are shredded, granulated, and re-used in manufacturing everyday plastic materials. This re-use of polymer reflects the UAE’s wider sustainability mission to ensure less waste, and better use and recycling of resources, UAE Central Bank said.