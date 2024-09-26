Dubai: Next month marks the arrival of outdoor season in the UAE, with a line-up of festivals in the UAE. The last few months of 2024 promise to be filled with live concerts, festivals, and action-packed activities. Here is a look at some of the major outdoor festivals to look forward to in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi – Mother of the National Festival

Abu Dhabi will once again host the renowned Mother of the Nation (MOTN) Festival, a celebration of art, music, food, and family friendly entertainment. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the festival features a diverse range of attractions, including amusement rides, interactive experiences, cuisines from around the world, and a variety of sports activities.

The festival is named after Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation and wife of the UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Dates:

• Al Dhafra Region: November 13 to 17

• Al Ain: November 28 to December 2

• Abu Dhabi: December 6 to 31

Dubai Shopping Festival

This year, Dubai will celebrate the 30th anniversary of its iconic Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), the longest-running retail festival in the world. More than just exclusive sales and discounts, DSF transforms the city into a hub of exciting activities and experiences, including drone shows, fireworks, light art installations, raffle draws, and live concerts, all spread across 38 days.

Dates: December 6, 2024, to January 12, 2025

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC)

As the outdoor season kicks off, Dubai will become an open-air gym for the eighth edition of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual fitness festival. This year’s event offers 30 days packed with fitness-related activities across the city, including free workouts, runs, cycling, swimming, yoga, and padel tournaments, along with wellness-focused entertainment. Whether you prefer yoga, cycling, High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT), or dance, there is something for everyone to help you work towards a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, the challenge features the popular ‘Dubai Run’ and ‘Dubai Ride’.

DFC was launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. The fitness festival challenges people to complete 30 minutes of exercise daily for 30 days.

Dates: October 26 to November 24, 2024

Other top attractions opening soon