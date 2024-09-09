Dubai: Some of the UAE’s most loved outdoor attractions are preparing to welcome visitors back next month, with major destinations planning to reopen their doors. As the weather gets better, and outdoor activities become more attractive, here are all the major destinations set to reopen.

Dubai Garden Glow

Dubai Garden Glow is back for its 10th season and reopened its doors on Wednesday, September 11th. Known as the world’s largest glow-in-the-dark garden, this park offers an exciting experience with 10 million LED lights, 500 glowing designs and 120 animatronic dinosaurs

Location - Dubai Garden Glow is located in Zabeel Park and you must enter through Gate No 6 or 7 at the park.

Timings

• Sunday to Friday: 5pm to 10pm

• Saturday and public holidays: 5pm to 12am

Dubai Safari Park – October 1

Dubai Safari Park is home to around 3,000 animals, with 78 species of mammals – including 10 different carnivores and 17 primates – 50 types of reptiles, 111 kinds of birds plus amphibians and invertebrates. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai Safari Park is set to begin its sixth season on October 1. The eco-friendly wildlife park, which is powered by solar energy, is home to 3,000 animals and spans 119 hectares. The wildlife sanctuary has interactive activities such as feeding giraffes or elephants, and live shows conducted by expert zoologists.

The wildlife park is divided into five key attractions - the African Village, Asian Village, Arabian Desert Safari, Explorer Village, and Adventure Valley. Guests can explore the park by foot or use the shuttle train, which links the six themed zones, offering close encounters with a variety of wildlife.

Location – Located in the Al Warqa 4 district, off E44, Ras Al Khor Road. The closest landmark to Dubai Safari Park is Dragon Mart.

Timings – The upcoming season will be open from 9am to 5pm, every day.

Hatta Wadi Hub – October 1

Hatta Wadi Hub is an activity centre that offers activities like mountain biking, archery, freefall jumps, wall climbing, and ziplining. Image Credit: Supplied

From October 1, you will be able to enjoy Hatta’s most popular activities like kayaking, archery, axe throwing, zipline, wall climbing and much more. For those looking to camp in the Hatta Wadi Hub, bookings for lodges or caravans can be made in advance via the ‘Visit Hatta’ website - www.visithatta.com.

Location –You can reach Hatta Wadi Hub by driving down the E44 highway – the Dubai Hatta Road.

Timings – everyday from 9am to 7pm.

Global Village – October 16

Global Village features 78 cultures in 26 pavilions with 3,500 displays from countries where visitors can shop and discover traditional handicrafts. The outdoor attraction also has internation cuisine and snacks from over 200 eateries. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai’s Global Village, a top spot for cultural experiences, shopping, and entertainment, will reopen on October 16 and stay open until May 11, 2025. Visitors can look forward to an exciting mix of live performances, global cuisines, and shopping options from around the world.

While the new season's attractions and ticket offers are still under wraps, Global Village announced it will have expanded offerings, enhanced cultural displays, and upgraded entertainment for the new season.

Location - Located on the Mohamed Bin Zayed Road (E311) between the Arabian Ranches residential development and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park.

Timings

• Monday to Thursday – 4pm to 12am.

• Friday to Sunday – 4pm to 1am.

Dubai Miracle Garden (to be announced)

Dubai Miracle Garden is the world's largest natural flower garden, and has over 100 million flowers of different varieties. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

While Dubai Miracle Garden has not officially announced its reopening date yet, it is expected to open during the last week of September or starting from October, based on past opening dates. The garden is home to over 150 million flowers and 120 plant varieties, spread across 72,000 square meters. Notable attractions include the Guinness World Record-holding floral sculpture of an Emirates A380 and the 18-metre tall Mickey Mouse made entirely from 100,000 plants and flowers.

Location - Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Al Barsha South, Street 3 in Dubailand.