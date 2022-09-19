Dubai: Have you been applying for multiple job vacancies in the UAE without much luck? Well, there might be certain skills that can help improve your chances of finding the perfect job. Employers in the UAE seem to be looking for specific skills in new recruits, from strong communication skills to having the ability to work under pressure, according to a new study.
The survey, released by bayt.com, an online job portal, and YouGov, a British international Internet-based market research and data analytics firm, looks at hiring trends in the Middle East. It was released this month.
As per the survey, these are the top 10 skills that employers are looking for in the Middle East:
1. Good communication skills in Arabic and English - 62%
2. Team player/cooperative/ helpful/ flexible - 42%
3. Ability to work under pressure - 37%
4. Good leadership skills - 35%
5. Trustworthy/ honest - 34%
6. Good negotiation skills - 33%
7. Efficient/productive - 33%
8. Overall personality and demeanour - 33%
9. Passionate/ desire to make a difference - 33%
10. Ability to take on new challenges - 29%
While the numbers listed above reflect the preference of recruiters across the region, within the GCC, too, the numbers are very similar, with the following skills being among the top three:
1. Good communications skills in Arabic and English – 67%
2. Team player/cooperative/helpful/ flexible – 38%
3. Good leadership skills – 35%
Top roles for the next three months
When employers, who are actively hiring for the next three months, were asked which roles they would be seeking candidates for, these were the top three job profiles in the GCC:
1. Accountant – 18%
2. Sales managers – 16%
3. Sales executive – 16%
Which degrees are most sought after?
The report also highlighted the academic qualifications employers look for when hiring new employees. The responses listed business management, engineering and degrees in commerce as the most sought after qualifications in the region.