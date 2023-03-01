Dubai: In case you are a Chinese national living in the UAE, and you are looking to register a divorce through the Chinese embassy or its consulate, you may want to know the process and cost of this service. Here is a detailed guide.
- Your current marriage must be previously registered in the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE.
- Both individuals must be present in the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE for the divorce registration.
- Both individuals must voluntarily divorce each other and have reached an agreement on the matters regarding child, property, and debts.
- The identification document type shown on your divorce certificate issued by the Chinese embassy or the Chinese consulate in the UAE, is your Chinese passport. And when you are required to provide these divorce certificates during some processes and applications in China, you may be asked to provide additional documents proving you, as the divorce certificate holder, is the same person as your Chinese national ID card holder.
- According to the ‘Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China’, starting January 1, 2021, from the day divorce registration agencies (in this case, the Chinese embassy, or its consulate in the UAE) receive the divorce registration application, 30 days of waiting period will apply. Within the 30 days, if one party or both parties do not wish to continue with the divorce, the individual or the couple can apply for withdrawal of the application.
- If both parties still wish to proceed to divorce after the waiting period, both parties should be present in the divorce registration agency to complete the process within 30 days. If the divorce process is not completed within these 30 days, the application will be regarded invalid, and you will need to apply for it again.
Prepare all the documents needed in advance
According to the Chinese consulate’s website, you will need to prepare the documents listed below:
- Both individuals’ valid passports and proof of residence such as UAE visa (both the original and a copy).
- Both individuals’ marriage certificates (both the original and a copy).
- At least two photographs each from both parties. The photographs need to be recent, with a red background. Each of the photos needs to show the upper half body of the person in it. The size of the photographs needs to be 35mm x 49mm.
- Blank ‘application of divorce registration’ form – it will need to be filled and signed in front of the consular officer when you go to the Chinese embassy or its consulate. You can find the form in this link: http://dubai.china-consulate.gov.cn/lsfw/bgxz/201807/t20180731_5804231.htm.
- Any additional, supporting documents required by the Chinese embassy or the Chinese consulate for your case.
After you have all the documents ready, you can follow these two steps to apply for your divorce registration and acquire your divorce certificates:
1. Book an appointment through the ‘Chinese Consulate’ app
Starting May 16, 2022, Chinese expatriate couples living in the UAE need to book an appointment for divorce registration at the Chinese embassy or its consulate, through the ‘Chinese Consulate’ app, following these steps:
Download the ‘Chinese Consulate’ app
You can download this app from the Apple AppStore, Tencent App Store (which can be used on Android phones), Xiaomi App Store and Huawei AppGallery, by typing ‘Chinese Consulate’ in the search bar.
Register on the app
You will then need to register, if you have not already done so, by following these steps:
- Enter the app and tap ‘my profile’ at the bottom right corner of the screen.
- On the next page, tap ‘log in now’.
- Then tap ‘register a new account’ at the bottom of the next page.
- Afterwards, you will be asked to choose to register an account using your Chinese phone number or your email address. Choose the method that is suitable for you.
- You will then need to fill in your phone number or email address, depending on which method you chose previously, create a password, and confirm it.
- Tap the ‘send verification code’ button next and after you receive the code, fill it in the field of ‘verification code’.
- Check the box ‘I have read, and I agree to the terms and conditions’, then tap ‘Register’.
Fill in both individuals’ information and make the appointment
- After registration, go back to the front page and select ‘marriage/divorce registration appointment’.
- On the next page, you will be given two options – ‘marriage registration appointment’ and ‘divorce registration appointment’. Tap ‘divorce registration appointment’.
- Then an information page will show up, providing details including an overview of the process of making an appointment. Read all the information carefully, check the box ‘I have read, and I agree to above statement’ and tap ‘apply for appointment now’.
- Afterwards, you will see a reminder page with all Chinese embassies and consulates worldwide that offer this online service. Read the information carefully and tap ‘next’.
- You will then be asked to choose the embassy or consulate where you can apply for your divorce. If you are in Abu Dhabi, choose the Embassy of People’s Republic of China in the UAE. If you are in Dubai and other emirates, choose ‘Consulate General of People’s Republic of China’ in Dubai and tap ‘next’.
- On the next page, you need to fill in the male’s information, the information can be filled in in two ways – either by scanning the identification document, or manually filling in details including
- Given name
- Given name in pinyin
- Surname
- Surname in pinyin
- On the same page, select his date of birth, place of birth, the type of identification ID card he is currently holding, then fill in the chosen identification ID card number.
- Next, fill in the passport number.
- If he was born inside China, it is mandatory to fill in his Chinese national ID card number. If he was born outside China and doesn’t have a Chinese national ID, then filling in his Chinese passport number is enough.
- Next, fill in his place of residence inside China, as well as his email address and contact number and tap ‘next’.
- You will then be presented an overview of the filled information. Check the information carefully and tap ‘confirm no mistake’.
- Afterwards, fill in the female’s information the same way as filling that of the male’s form. Check the overview page carefully and tap ‘confirm no mistake’.
- Then, you will need to fill your marriage information details.
- On the next page, you can select the date and time for your appointment, from the available time slots. Meanwhile, fill in contact person’s information, then tap ‘confirm’.
- You will then see an ‘appointment made’ message. Tap ‘confirm’.
- Next, a notification will be sent to you within the app, providing your appointment details and the documents you need to take with you on the appointment day. Read carefully.
2. Go to your appointment
You should be at the Chinese embassy or the Chinese consulate on time or earlier than your appointment time, with all mentioned documents.
The processing time and fee
The divorce registration will be done, and you will get your divorce certificates on the same day. No fee is involved in this service.
Contacts
Contact information is listed below if you have further questions:
The Chinese Embassy (if you apply in Abu Dhabi): 02 4434276. Working hours 9am to 1pm. You can also email chinaemb.ae@gmail.com.
The Chinese Consulate (if you apply in Dubai or other Emirates): 04 3952208. Working hours 9am to 1pm. You can also email zhengjiandb@gmail.com.