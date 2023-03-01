Things to know before you register divorce in the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE

- Both individuals must be Chinese nationals who have full civil capacity in China.



- Your current marriage must be previously registered in the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE.



- Both individuals must be present in the Chinese embassy or its consulate in the UAE for the divorce registration.



- Both individuals must voluntarily divorce each other and have reached an agreement on the matters regarding child, property, and debts.



- The identification document type shown on your divorce certificate issued by the Chinese embassy or the Chinese consulate in the UAE, is your Chinese passport. And when you are required to provide these divorce certificates during some processes and applications in China, you may be asked to provide additional documents proving you, as the divorce certificate holder, is the same person as your Chinese national ID card holder.



- According to the ‘Civil Code of the People’s Republic of China’, starting January 1, 2021, from the day divorce registration agencies (in this case, the Chinese embassy, or its consulate in the UAE) receive the divorce registration application, 30 days of waiting period will apply. Within the 30 days, if one party or both parties do not wish to continue with the divorce, the individual or the couple can apply for withdrawal of the application.



- If both parties still wish to proceed to divorce after the waiting period, both parties should be present in the divorce registration agency to complete the process within 30 days. If the divorce process is not completed within these 30 days, the application will be regarded invalid, and you will need to apply for it again.