Dubai: Expo City Dubai’s Winter City is officially coming back for its third edition this December, and visitors can expect to see the familiar Al Wasl Dome transform into a toy factory. Here is a sneak peek at what to expect.

Winter-themed activities

A comprehensive list of activities and workshops will be released soon, but families can look forward to meeting Santa, enjoying family-friendly workshops, exploring a North Pole-themed market, or helping Mrs Claus sort through the ‘naughty and nice’ list .

Inside the toy factory, children will have the chance to engage in activities such as cookie decorating and winter-themed arts and crafts or write letters to Santa. Visitors can also enjoy concerts featuring Expo City’s all-women Al Firdaus orchestra performing Christmas classics, accompanied performances by school children.

Dates and timings

The Winter City will be open to visitors from December 6 to 31 from 2pm to 10pm daily.

Ticket prices

• Dh40 per adult

• Free entry for children under five and for People of Determination.

Additional charges may apply for certain activities and workshops.

How to reach Expo City Dubai

By Dubai Metro: Expo City Dubai is conveniently connected to the Expo 2020 Metro Station on the Red Line.

By Car: If you are driving to Expo City Dubai, take Expo Road (E77) from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) or Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan Street (D54). Follow the road signs for the Opportunity and Sustainability Parking zones.

Where to Park

There are over 20,000 parking spaces available at the following parking zones: