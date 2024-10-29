Dubai Small and Medium Enterprises (Dubai SME), which is part of the Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is organising the competition for Dubai SME members, who can win either a free space or enjoy a reduced rental fee to participate in the festival.
Announcing the details on its official social media channels on October 25, Dubai SME said that the event would not only showcase innovative 'Made in Dubai' food concepts, but would also help businesses to connect with a diverse audience and enhance their brand visibility.
Who can enter?
The competition is open to members of Dubai SME. If you are not a member, consider joining one of their many incubator or start-up programmes to become eligible. You can find a list of all the certified incubators here: https://sme.ae/service_details/en/certified_incubators
• Location: Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah
• Timings: Daily, 4pm to 12am
How to register your application
To apply, visit the following link - https://hidubai.typeform.com/to/oxuXpcPZ?typeform-source=mailchi.mp and click 'Start'. You will need to provide your contact details (full name, mobile number, and email address) along with the name of your establishment, trade licence number (which must be Dubai-based and issued by DET), and a brief description of your business.
Competition timeline
• November 15, 2024: Deadline for all SME vendor submissions
• January 9 to 10, 2025: Two-day training session for the top 15 vendors
• February 2025: Announcement of the final winner and runners-up
The winner will secure a free spot at the e& Etisalat Beach Canteen next year. The winner will need to bring their own kiosk or food truck and staff and appliances.
Even if you do not win the first spot, the top six vendors will secure a spot at the Beach Canteen for a flat fee of Dh10,000 for the full 18 days, while the top 15 finalists will receive a two-day training from Dubai College of Tourism (DCT), focusing on essential skills for running an SME in the food and beverage sector.