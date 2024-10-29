Who can enter?

The competition is open to members of Dubai SME. If you are not a member, consider joining one of their many incubator or start-up programmes to become eligible. You can find a list of all the certified incubators here: https://sme.ae/service_details/en/certified_incubators

Key event details - e& Etisalat Beach Canteen • Dates: March 27 to April 13, 2025

• Location: Nessnass Beach, Jumeirah

• Timings: Daily, 4pm to 12am



How to register your application

To apply, visit the following link - https://hidubai.typeform.com/to/oxuXpcPZ?typeform-source=mailchi.mp and click 'Start'. You will need to provide your contact details (full name, mobile number, and email address) along with the name of your establishment, trade licence number (which must be Dubai-based and issued by DET), and a brief description of your business.

Competition timeline

• November 15, 2024: Deadline for all SME vendor submissions

• January 9 to 10, 2025: Two-day training session for the top 15 vendors

• February 2025: Announcement of the final winner and runners-up

The winner will secure a free spot at the e& Etisalat Beach Canteen next year. The winner will need to bring their own kiosk or food truck and staff and appliances.