Dubai: If you feel a lull during the summer months, here is a list that should help bring in fun and personal growth into your break.

In its latest instalment in the Dubai Destinations campaign, Brand Dubai – the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, launched ‘Find Your Summer Hobby’, a list of Dubai hotspots offering a range of activities that can push one’s physical and creative boundaries.

From pottery to professional gymnastics, parkour, roller disco or synchronised swimming, here are all the fun activities you can do over the summer.

Workshops and studios

1. @AMESTUDIO_UAE

Located in the Al Serkal Avenue in Al Quoz, Ame is a studio that offers workshops ranging from Ikebana (Japanese flower arrangement), fluid art (also known as pouring art), pressed floral monogram making and resin art.

2. @CMADUBAI

Located in the Dubai Gold and Diamond Park, the Centre for Musical Arts hosts a range of events to encourage the enjoyment of music and help develop musical skills. From masterclasses by visiting artists to small ensembles and musical workshops; dedicated instrumental days to recitals; you can reach out to the centre to find out about upcoming workshops you can enroll in.

3. @CURIOSITYLABDUBAI

Curiosity Lab is a child enrichment programme that fuels innate curiosity and nurtures it with hands-on science education filled with wonder. Curiosity Lab is located in Al Quoz.

4. @GULFPHOTOPLUS

The photography centre is located in Al Serkal Avenue in Al Quoz and offers photography workshops for different levels - from complete beginners to seasoned professionals.

5. @THEJAMJARDUBAI

The Jam Jar is a community art space and offers workshops for adults and children. You can enroll in a weekly workshop, with options ranging from learning acrylic techniques to transcendent healing and children’s arts workshops.

6. @TASHKEELSTUDIO

With two locations – in Nad Al Sheba 1 and the Al Fahidi Historical neighbourhood – Tashkeel Studio offers workshops for adults and children on block printing, self-potraits, watercolour painting and more.

7. @Thehappystudioofficial

The Happy Box offers monthly themed and educational activity boxes filled with fun surprises for children and adults. The studio is a community space which provides workshops for children.

8. @WISDOMWAREHOUSEDUBAI

Located in Al Serkal Avenue, Wisdom Warehouse is an academic and creative hub for children offering workshops, classes and summer camps.

9. @OKACERAMICS

Located in Al Quoz, Oka Ceramics is a ceramics and design studio that offers classes and workshops on hand building and pottery on the wheel for children and adults.

10. @YADAWESTUDIO

Located opposite Al Serkal Avenue, Yadawei Studio is a pottery and ceramics studio offering classes for adults and children, workshops and memberships for hand building and pottery on the wheel.

11. @SLOCERAMICS

Located in Umm Suqeim 1 on Al Wasl Road, Slo Ceramics offers pottery classes.

12. @THEMUDHOUSESTUDIO

Located in Al Quoz, the Mud House Studio offers pottery classes for children and adults.

13. @AJCCCUAE

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children offers several activities through their summer camp and enrichment programmes to help children develop their skills. The centre is located in Umm Suqeim 3.

14. @JUNCTIONDUBAI

The Junction at Al Serkal Avenue is a performing arts space, which offers a creative outlet for performing artists, with live theatre, music, comedy, dance and more. You can also enroll in a drama workshop for children over the summer.

15. @DS2DIO_PERFORMING_ARTS_ACADEMY

Ds2dio is a performing arts school, which offers classes for children on hip-hop dance, music, karate, theatre and more.

16. @SIMAPERFORMINGARTS

Sima Performing Arts offers workshops for children and adults on various dance disciplines like ballet, contemporary dance and bachata.

17. @DIACJUMEIRAH

Dubai International Arts Centre in Jumeirah offers classes and workshops on various art forms, including sculpture and pottery, drawing and painting, graphic design and photography.

18. @SKILLAB

Sxill is a training school located in Nad Al Hamar, offering experimental and vocational workshops on skills as varied as flower arrangements and carpet tufting to woodwork and candle making.

19. @THE_SEWING_HOUSE

Located in Dar Wasl Mall on Al Wasl Road, The Sewing house offers offline and online workshops for adults and children on crochet, embroidery, quilting and stitching.

20. @SECRETGARDENIVY

Ivy's secret garden is located in Al Quoz and offers workshops on painting, pot decorating, matcha and tea culture, resin art and more.

21. @MEDAFSTUDIO

Located in Uptown Mirdif Mall, Medaf Studio is a creative art space offering workshops on oil painting, lino printing, abstract acrylic painting and more.

22. @ICCADUBAI

ICCA is a culinary school located in Dubai Knowledge Park and offers classes on various culinary skills like making bread, gelato and pizza as well as barista training and sugarcraft.

23. @TOPCHEFCOOKINGSTUDIO

Top Chef Cooking Studio offers classes for children and adults on various culinary skills and techniques, like pastry making, bread making, healthy food and barbecuing.

24. @WRKBAY

WRKBAY is a co-working space and café locted in Karama, which offers workshops and weekly social events aimed at helping people network and receive mentoring.

Sports

25. @ROLLDXB

Roll Dxb is a roller disco, where you can bust out some dance moves while on roller skates. It is located in Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid.

26. @SPORTSOCIETYDXB

Sport Society Dubai is a sporting hub, offering people different activities from gyms to bowling, cricket simulators to climbing walls. It is located in Mirdiff, off E311.

27. @BOUNCEMIDEAST

Located in Al Quoz and Dubai Festival City, Bounce Middle East is a trampoline park and freestyle playground, with options for children, adults and families.

28. @STREETMANIADXB

Street Mania is a trampoline and adventure park that offers several fun activities for children, including an ongoing summer camp. It is located on First Al Khail Road in Al Quoz.

29. @MOUNTAINEXTREMEDXB

Mountain Extreme Climbing Wall is Dubai’s largest indoor climbing and bouldering gym with summer climbing camps and climbing programmes for adults and children.

30. @FLYHIGHFITNESS.DXB

Fly High Fitness is UAE'S largest Gymnastics Facility located in Dubai Investment Park, and it offers classes in martial arts, Crossfit and more.

31. @CIRCUSINDUBAI

Sharm Circus School Dubai is certified by Federation European of Circus Schools (FEDEC) and offers classes on gymnastics, aerial silk, hoop, trapeze and more. It is located in Al Quoz.

32. @MYFIRSTGYMDUBAIALWASL

My First Gym is a kids club, offering educational and developmental baby classes in gymnastic, dance, and karate. It is located in Jumeirah 1.

33. @SHAMS.GYMNASTICS

Shams Gymnastics Club is a gymnastics academy for all ages and skill levels. It is located in Al Wasl in Jumeirah.

34. @GYMNASTEX.AE

Located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, Al Twar, Jumeirah and Al Nahda, Gymnastex offers gymnastics programmes for children over the age of three.

35. @FITREPUBLIKAE

Located in Dubai Sports City, Fit Republik offers classes for children and adults on aquatics, gymnastics, martial arts, strength and conditioning and more.

36. @PARKOURDXB

Located in Al Quoz, Port Rashid and Jumeirah Village Circle, Parkour Dubai offers classes that help children grow through overcoming obstacles and integrating the core values of Parkour – integrity, humility, support and a growth mindset.

37. @PADEL26.AE

Padel 26 is a padel tennis facility located along Sheikh Zayed Road, near the fourth interchange.

38. @PADELXDUBAI

Padel X is a padel tennis and recreation facility in Dubai.

39. @JUSTPADEL_AE

Just Padel is the largest padel provider in the UAE, with 34 courts at 10 locations in the UAE.

40. @WPA

World Padel Academy has branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah and has programmes for young players and adults.

41. @INFINITE_SKI

Infinite SKI is a ski centre and sports venue located in Al Quoz. It offers intensive ski and snowboard training to pro athletes and racers and beginners of all ages.

42. @SKIDXB

Located in Mall of the Emirates, Ski Dubai offers skiing and snowboarding lessons to children and adults.

43. @BASKETBALLHUBDUBAI

Basketball Hub is a dedicated basketball training facility located in Al Quoz. It offers basketball lovers the option to play the sport, receive one-on-one and group training and participate in leagues and camps.

44. @UAEJJFITNESS

UAEJJFitness is a physical fitness centre focusing on Jiu-Jitsu, located in Al Mizhar. It also has centres in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

45. @NEMO_DIVING_CENTER

Nemo diving cenre is a PADI five-star diving centre, the offers scuba diving and padi classes, organises diving and snorkelling trips as well as clean up events for diving lovers. It is located in Azure Residences at the Palm Jumeirah.

46. @DEEPDIVEDUBAI

Located in Al Quoz, Deep Dive Dubai is the world’s deepest pool and offers the chance to deep dive (for professional divers only) and freedive.

47. @AL_BOOM_DIVING

Al Boom Diving is a diving and watersports specialist, with diving centres across the UAE. It offers diving courses, scuba workshops and watersports activities.

48. @SCUBADIVING.AE

Bermuda Diving Center offers PADI diving courses, scuba diving trips and the option to discover scuba diving through trips it organises. The centre in Dubai is located on Al Wasl Road.

49. @KITENSURFDUBAI

Kite N Surf is a kiteboarding centre which offers kitesurfing, wingsurfing, stand up paddle boarding and kayaking activities to watersport lovers. It is located on Nessnass beach in Jumeirah.

50. @ABSOLUTESWIMMINGACADEMYUAE

Absolute Swimming Academy offer swimming classes and programmes that are suitable from birth to adults. It is located in Barsha Heights in Dubai.

51. @JUSTPLAYUAE

Just Play is an indoor multi-sports and entertainment complex, which operates football pitches at various locations in Dubai, suitable for team matches for different team sizes.

52. @WARRIORSSPORTSUAE