In the past year, authorities in different emirates have announced changes to the speed limit on key roads, and it is important to keep these in mind when driving on routes that you may be taking after a long gap. If you are still going to drive at the same speed limit, you will be liable to pay fines for driving above the speed limit.

Fines for exceeding speed limit

Firstly, it is important to note that most radars on UAE roads give motorists some leeway if they drive above the stated speed limit. Except Abu Dhabi, which announced in 2018 that it would be scrapping the grace speed limit.

The amount of fine and penalty depends on how far above the speed limit you were caught driving.

Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 20 km/hour

Fine: Dh300



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 30 km/hour

Fine: Dh600



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 40 km/hour

Fine: Dh700



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 50 km/hour

Fine: Dh1,000



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by no more than 60 km/hour

Fine: Dh1,500

Black Points: 6

Retention period: 15 days for light vehicles



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 60 km/hour

Fine: Dh2,000

Black Points: 12

Retention period: 30 days for light vehicles



Exceeding the maximum speed limit by more than 80 km/hour

Fine: Dh3,000

Black Points: 23

Retention period: 60 days for light vehicles

Fines in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi did away with a 'grace speed limit' in 2018, which was 20 km/hr. So, any increase in speed above the designated limit will result in a fine.

Fines for going below the minimum speed limit

One traffic violation that you may commit, even if you think you are driving safely, is driving too slowly. Most roads in the UAE have a maximum and minimum speed limits and the minimum speeds are mentioned separately on signboards, especially on highways and main roads, to ensure that slow drivers do not become a traffic hazard. If you are found to be driving slowly, you can face a fine of Dh400.

New speed limits to remember

A map showing the applicable zone of the slower speed limit Image Credit: X/@RTA_Shj

Sharjah: Al Wahda Road, from the interchange near Abu Shaghara to Al Taawun Bridge on Al Ittihad Road – speed reduced to 80km/h.

Dubai: Al Ittihad Road, between Sharjah and Al Garhoud bridge – speed reduced to 80km/h.

Abu Dhabi: Minimum speed limit of 120km/h on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road, but only on the two left lanes. This means that if you are driving on the fast lane, or the lane next to it, you need to ensure that your speed does not go above 140km/h or below 120km/h. Driving too slow on lanes that have a minimum speed limit can also lead you to face fines.



Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street from Sheikh Zayed Bridge until the Qasr Al Bahr intersection, just off Delma Park – speed reduced to 120km/h.



Abu Dhabi-Al Ain Road (E22) at the Sas Al Nakhl area in the direction of Abu Dhabi – speed reduced to 100km/h.



Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311) at the Sweihan Bridge intersection towards Bani Yas – speed reduced to 120 km/h.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Road (E311) from Baniyas Cemetery in the direction of Baniyas – speed reduced to 100km/h.



Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street (E10) Sheikh Zayed Bridge towards Abu Dhabi – speed reduced to 100km/h.



Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E12) between Jubail Island and Saadiyat towards Abu Dhabi – speed reduced to 120km/h.



Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Road (E12) Saadiyat Island towards Abu Dhabi – speed reduced to 100km/h.



Al Ain: Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Road – Speed limit reduced to 80km/h.

Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport