2. Eid Market

Global Village will also be organising a special Eid Market, which will include special kiosks with Eid-inspired clothing, jewellery and décor, with options for eating out as well. The market is located near the Celebration Walk.

You can also do some extra Eid shopping at any of the 27 cultural pavilions, where you will find ethnic items from countries all over the world.

3. Majlis of the World

During Ramadan this year, Global Village organised The Majlis of the World, which is an air-conditioned outdoor Majlis, where visitors could have Iftar and Suhoor.

This majlis will remain open for Eid, and it will host regional musical performances, which include the Oud, Qanun, harp and violin.

Along with musical performances, guests can also book tables, to dine in. You can book a table at the Majlis of the World by visiting this link: https://www.globalvillage.ae/en/ramadan-majlis or contacting the call centre: 971 4 3624114

Global Village Timings during Eid Al Fitr 2023

Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 – 4pm to 2am

Ticket cost

Dh25, if you purchase the ticket on site. If you buy the ticket online, it will cost you Dh22.

Global Village also has 'value tickets', which are valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, which cost Dh20 on site, and Dh18, if bought it online.

You can buy tickets online by visiting the Global Village website - https://www.globalvillage.ae/en/buy

Travel to Global Village via bus for just Dh10

You can easily reach Global Village by using the Dubai public bus service for just Dh10.

You must pay for the fare with your Nol card.

1. From Centrepoint Metro Station in Rashidiya - Bus 102

2. From Union Metro Station in Deira - Bus 103

3. From Al Fahidi - Bus 104

4. From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station - Bus 106