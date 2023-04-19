Looking for a place to celebrate Eid this year with your family? Today (April 19), Global Village announced it's Eid-focussed events, before it ends its 27th season on Saturday, April 29. From fireworks, to an Eid market and a special majlis, here is all you can do for Eid Al Fitr at Global Village.
1. Eid Al Fitr fireworks
You can catch the Eid fireworks at Global Village from 9pm on Friday, April 21 till Saturday, April 29. For a better view of the fireworks, watch them from the Fireworks Avenue, which is near the main stage.
2. Eid Market
Global Village will also be organising a special Eid Market, which will include special kiosks with Eid-inspired clothing, jewellery and décor, with options for eating out as well. The market is located near the Celebration Walk.
You can also do some extra Eid shopping at any of the 27 cultural pavilions, where you will find ethnic items from countries all over the world.
3. Majlis of the World
During Ramadan this year, Global Village organised The Majlis of the World, which is an air-conditioned outdoor Majlis, where visitors could have Iftar and Suhoor.
This majlis will remain open for Eid, and it will host regional musical performances, which include the Oud, Qanun, harp and violin.
Along with musical performances, guests can also book tables, to dine in. You can book a table at the Majlis of the World by visiting this link: https://www.globalvillage.ae/en/ramadan-majlis or contacting the call centre: 971 4 3624114
Global Village Timings during Eid Al Fitr 2023
Friday, April 21 to Sunday, April 23 – 4pm to 2am
Ticket cost
Dh25, if you purchase the ticket on site. If you buy the ticket online, it will cost you Dh22.
Global Village also has 'value tickets', which are valid from Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays, which cost Dh20 on site, and Dh18, if bought it online.
You can buy tickets online by visiting the Global Village website - https://www.globalvillage.ae/en/buy
Travel to Global Village via bus for just Dh10
You can easily reach Global Village by using the Dubai public bus service for just Dh10.
You must pay for the fare with your Nol card.
1. From Centrepoint Metro Station in Rashidiya - Bus 102
2. From Union Metro Station in Deira - Bus 103
3. From Al Fahidi - Bus 104
4. From the Mall of the Emirates Metro Station - Bus 106
For a detailed guide on the bus service to Global Village, click here.