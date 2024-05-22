Dubai: Living in Dubai and looking to embrace a greener lifestyle? It's easier than ever! The innovative 'Dubai Can' initiative empowers residents to ditch single-use plastics and make a real difference.
The Dubai Can initiative is encouraging people to swap their single-use plastic battles for refillable water bottles and has introduced free water refill stations across the city.
So, if you want to know how you can make a difference and reduce plastic waste in Dubai, here is all you need to know about Dubai Can.
What is the ‘Dubai Can’ Initiative?
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai launched ‘Dubai Can’ in 2022.
Since its initiation in February 2022, it has cut the consumption of almost 18 million 500ml single-use plastic water bottles.
The aim of this city-wide movement is to encourage UAE residents to turn the tide on plastic consumption and make more ‘eco-conscious’ decisions in their daily lives.
The initiative's key feature is a network of over 50 free water refill stations scattered throughout Dubai. These stations are conveniently located in popular spots like beaches, parks, malls, and tourist attractions.
• It can take around half a millennium (500 years) for some plastics to decompose, as per the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).
• Approximately 100,000 marine mammals are killed by ocean plastic every year.
• The average UAE resident can use around 450 plastic water bottles every year, according to the sustainability company Bee’ah.
• By 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans, according to the World Economic Forum.
Where can I find the water stations?
1. The Beach at Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)
2. Dubai Marina Al Rahim Mosque
3. DMCC Metro Station
4. JLT
5. Dubai Marina Al Gharbi Street
6. Expo City
7. Dubai Media City
8. Dubai Marina Walk
9. Dubai Knowledge Park
10. Media One Hotel
11. Dubai Internet City
12. The Greens & Views
13. Dubai Sports City (Tennis Court)
14. A4 Space
15. Sunset Beach
16. Kite Beach
17. Al Safa Park
18. Executive Towers
19. Business Bay Marine Station
20. Southridge Downtown
21. Four Points
22. Hatta Hill Park
23. North Park
24. Dubai World Trade Centre
25. Zabeel Park
26. Port Rashid
27. JBR Community
28. Dubai Marina Mall
29. JLT Park
30. Skydive Dubai
31. Dubai Marina Promenade
32. Al Ittihad Park
33. Palm West Beach
34. Dubai Harbour
35. Dubai Sports City (Football Pitches)
36. Al Qudra Last Exit
37. Arabian Ranches 2
38. Souk Madinat Jumeirah
39. Mall of the Emirates Metro Station (x2)
40. Al Barsha Pond Park
41. Godolphin Canal
42. Burj Park
43. Dubai Beaches
44. Jumeirah 2
45. City Walk
46. La Mer
47. DIFC Gate Avenue
48. Al Ghubaiba Metro Station (x4)
49. Al Shindagha Historical Area
50. Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood
51. Al Seef
52. Gold Souk - Deira
53. Dragon Mart 2
54. Deira City Center (x3)
55. Dubai Festival City
56. Last Exit, Al Khawaneej
57. Mushrif National Park
58. Quranic Park
Small but powerful changes like using a reusable water bottle can create a big impact in protecting Dubai’s environment and coastline.