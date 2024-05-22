Why Dubai Can is taking action

According to Dubai Can, in the past 10 years, humans have created more plastic waste than during the previous century combined. Here are a few facts provided by the initiative to understand the harmful impact of single-use plastic:

• It can take around half a millennium (500 years) for some plastics to decompose, as per the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

• Approximately 100,000 marine mammals are killed by ocean plastic every year.

• The average UAE resident can use around 450 plastic water bottles every year, according to the sustainability company Bee’ah.

• By 2050 there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans, according to the World Economic Forum.