SEPTEMBER 30 - MONDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

What would ordinarily be mildly irritating issues with certain stubborn individuals are on the verge of turning into very real dramas. Let them. While you, as a fire sign, rather enjoy the resulting theatrics, others will try to avoid addressing the issues in question frankly and openly and could, manage to, ignore them.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

As a peace-loving Taurean, you’ll already have searched for solutions for the range of tricky issues you’re currently facing. While no single one is overwhelming, the quantity and, often, complexity has you on edge. Still, for now, do nothing. You’ll learn more from waiting and watching than from taking action.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

The recent New Moon raised questions about certain arrangements you regarded as unchanging, so you ignored them. However, you’ll soon be wrestling with the need to rethink something and, equally, new ideas. For now focus on exploring your options. Once the facts are clearer, next week, you can shift your focus to decision-making.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Being indecisive is no problem for you, mostly because you’re clear when decisions are pressing versus periods such as this, when there’s no rush. True, certain individuals are in a hurry to get things organised but, mostly, that’s because that’s part of their character. And you? Do things at your own pace.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You could allow the determined side of your nature to take over, the part that will win no matter what. However, that can mean you’ll stubbornly refuse to consider changes when, in fact, they’re necessary. The solution? Focus on finding a balance between the two. It won’t be easy but will be worth it.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Since mid-September, your ruler Mercury and Venus, which accents alliances in every form, have been positioned in one of the most practical portions of your chart. As much of a relief as dealing with these has been, you’ll be delighted to learn the planetary focus is shifting to less burdensome matters.

Libra September 23 – October 22

For ages you’ve been wrestling with questions involving what and, especially, who adds to your life and, equally, what needs to go. However, many remained a mystery until the recent Libra New Moon which brought a timely fresh perspective on several of these matters. While some are clear cut, you’re still reflecting on others.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

With both the Sun and last week’s New Moon accenting the most sensitive and strategic portion of your chart, you’ll be doing a lot of thinking and, for now, keeping those insights to yourself. This is wise, partly because you’re still reflecting on these matters but, also, the circumstances themselves are still in transition.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Disillusioning as recent difficulties were, they also taught you a valuable lesson about who to trust and who’re unreliable. Tempting as it is to forget this particular setback and hope it will never happen again, it’s worth looking into it and, if possible, discussing the details with those involved. You’ll learn a lot.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

After your struggles with both the timing and extent of changes you’ve discussed for ages, you’ve backed off. Consequently, destiny’s taken a hand in getting things going. Despite the actual events having little to do with your own vision, go with the flow. You’ll soon be glad you did.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Watching arrangements you struggled to organise come undone is no fun. Yet, at the same time, because these aren’t working out as you anticipated, it’s a relief. The question is whether to do a top to bottom rethink or move on. First, try making improvements. That will probably do the trick.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Arguing about what you know, deep down, is unimportant isn’t usually your style. The fact is, you’re facing a range of extremely frustrating situations, and while you can’t do much about them, you can blow off steam by getting annoyed with another matter. Or, instead, try talking things over frankly with somebody you trust.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Initially you’ll probably regard the events rewriting elements of your existing life and future plans as irritating, and occasionally, upsetting. Yet, you’ll soon recognise each as offering a way to alter, if not escape from, certain increasingly unrewarding arrangements. In some cases you’ll know precisely what’s next. However, in just as many, you’ll be unsure of your direction, so have more questions than answers. That isn’t just good, the resulting search is kick-starting a lengthy, often surprising, but always rewarding new cycle of your life.

OCTOBER 1 — TUESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Ordinarily the questions triggered by last Saturday’s New Moon would already have been discussed and dealt with. However, because some are linked to the powerful Aries Full Moon, on 13 October, which marks a turning point in several areas of your life, this is only the beginning of this process of exploration.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Only a week or so ago, you’d have refused to even discuss altering arrangements you worked hard to organise. However, with the foundation on which they’re based shifting, changes are inevitable. The trick is to learn all you can. Once you’ve a better understanding what you’re dealing with, those worries will vanish.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

Usually, those who’re so stubborn about their views and beliefs that they won’t even discuss new ideas are no problem, mostly because you’ve little to do with them. Suddenly, however, you’re faced with exactly such a situation. Do what you can, then back off. Things will come together, but it will take some time.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Nobody would blame you for trying to avoid rethinking recently made plans. However, since last Saturday’s New Moon, which accented the need for a review, if not a reorganisation, you’ve felt you really had to discuss plans, point by point. While there’s no real hurry, the sooner you begin, the easier it will be.

Leo July 23 – August 22

You’re facing a range of situations, and know what’s needed. But others are debating plans, one by one. Obviously, this is annoying and, to you, a waste of time. However, it’s their way of exploring something new. The solution? Busy yourself elsewhere, while the individuals in question learn what they need to.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Long ago, you learnt that, however pressing the tasks you’re facing may be, you simply can’t deal with them all at once. This means pausing, then deciding which comes first, what’s next and so on. Yet, the suddenness of certain recent events meant that, unwisely, you tackled them all at once.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Clear cut as your views are about certain arrangements, others aren’t merely a source of confusion, you’re wishing they’d just vanish. While those feelings are understandable, be patient. Once the dynamic Mars moves into Libra, on the 4th, circumstances and, equally, your views and priorities regarding them will be much clearer.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

True, in the past you’ve spoken too swiftly or said more than you should have, only to regret it later. But, now, it’s the reverse, and not only is it vital you tell others exactly what’s on your mind, the resulting discussions could resolve ongoing issues and, possibly, lead to a life-changing breakthrough.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Tempting as it is to try to find a shortcut around what will, inevitably, be tedious situations, you’re better off going into them in detail. True, initially this may be agonising. But the more you learn, the more you’ll recognise that these are encouraging you to explore new ideas or venture into new, and rewarding, territory.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Mostly, you simply refuse to let anybody intimidate you. However, one or two individuals, still manage to rouse feelings of doubt or concerns about whether you’ll live up to their expectations. The real problem is you’ve never discussed this with them. Do so. What they say will surprise and reassure you.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

It seems that only days ago you were excited about changes as abrupt as they were dramatic. These took place in the past, some months ago. It’s just you’ve done so much that the time’s flown. Yet, you remain unsettled. Be patient. What you’ve taken on is far more complex than you anticipated.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Only recently, certain individuals insisted they’d be there for you, as promised. Yet now that you need them, they’ve vanished. Understandably, you’re both angry and upset. The real problem is their idea of this variety of back up is very different from yours. Explain exactly what you need. They’ll probably come good.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Only those who know you well are aware how determined you can be, particularly when an idea, plan or, especially, an individual is dear to your heart. Plus, usually, you’ve a talent for getting others to shift their approach to plans, while giving the appearance they’re in charge. Now, however, either the actual situation or the views of certain individuals must be discussed frankly. This won’t be easy but, once everything is out in the open, will be a huge relief.

OCTOBER 2 — WEDNESDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

As much as you’ve enjoyed the new ideas and intriguing people you’ve met since the expansive Jupiter moved to accent broadening your horizons, late last year, you’re longing for stable arrangements, so you can plan ahead. These will come, but not before you’ve encountered further, as crucial, ideas or options.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Yes, events or the unexpected revelations of others forced certain unspoken issues out in the open. Initially, you dreaded the inevitable invasive questions. Actually, it wasn’t like that. Others have been far more understanding than you anticipated. And, because of that, the resulting discussions haven’t just been a relief, they’ve been surprisingly informative.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

With your ruler Mercury and the charming Venus both moving to accent practical matters and various obligations, you’ll finally be able to discuss what needs to be done now and, equally, what can wait. While circumstances will continue to shift, but less dramatically, this clarity will be as welcome as it is timely.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

For weeks, if not months, you’ve lived with concerns about elements of your domestic life. However, circumstances weren’t pressing, so you said and did nothing. Now the time has come to, first, raise these matters with those who’re also involved. Then, discuss what’s next, and who’ll take the necessary action.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Sidestepping commitments you fear will be as demanding as they’d be restrictive hasn’t been easy. However, so far you’ve managed to avoid these. The irony is, while it’s true, they’d mean rethinking your schedule if not altering your priorities, a review would be timely anyway. At least explore these. You’ll soon learn why.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Suddenly, you’re facing a debate about the right way to handle certain persistent issues. While, ordinarily, you’d simply proceed, you needed to check out facts with those better informed than you. The resulting discussions raised questions. Acknowledge these. Then proceed exactly as you’d planned. These decisions are yours, and yours alone to make.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Only days ago, you’d have done everything you can to avoid even discussing certain matters, mostly because others seem to find them so upsetting. Since then, however, events have forced you to talk these over frankly and, in some cases, from the heart. What you learnt made you realise how unnecessary those fears were.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Some time ago, you made the decision to keep certain matters, both ideas you’ve been thinking about and sensitive issues, to yourself. While this made sense then, things have moved on. To the extent, in fact, you owe it to yourself to discuss these frankly and openly. Besides, others know more than you think.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

For ages you’ve been sidestepping certain issues, mostly because others seem to regard them as seriously worrying. Finally, events are forcing these out in the open, enabling you to ask a few questions and, importantly, get a few answers. What you learn could be as much of a surprise as it is a relief.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

It’s not that you mind confrontations. On the contrary, they often clear the air. However, certain individuals seem to approach every discussion as if it were a confrontation, which complicates matters and can be exhausting. Carefully choose a time, then discuss their aggressive manner. Others may be unaware how they’re coming across.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Few things are more frustrating than being short of facts and, what’s more, being unable to figure out where to get the information you need. While, obviously, you’re not feeling patient, that’s exactly what you need to be. Changes, probably within a few days, could shift the focus to entirely different matters.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Watching somebody who’s been an important part of your life become more distant isn’t easy. However, the problem is as much about a lack of communication as it is the actual situation. Tempting as it is to talk things over, for the moment, say nothing. Things are likely to work out, if at the last minute.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Usually, there’s no question about matters that really must be regarded as private versus those you’re avoiding because they could cause upset. Yet, increasingly, you’re aware those seemingly private matters not only need to be discussed, everybody would benefit from the process. The big question is how? Ironically, once you begin talking things over, the rest will be easy. Simply ask the view of others, and they’ll be amazingly easygoing, if not actually frank.

OCTOBER 3 — THURSDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

The last thing you want to do is upset anybody. Yet your frustration with certain matters that are becoming more complicated by the day is nearing boiling point. Say exactly that to those whose indecisiveness is causing those problems. Discuss existing options and, even more, make a point of devising others.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Nobody would blame you for sidestepping tricky issues but, actually, the time’s never been right to raise them. However, with changes triggering questions about what’s best, these are now pressing. Actually, with the growing planetary emphasis on exactly this variety of discussion, you’ll be relieved you can finally talk things over frankly.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

With so much in transition, the line between circumstances that are unchanging and those that were once fixed but which are beginning to shift is increasingly unclear. That being the case, if you’d like to explore new ideas or options, at least raise them. You have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

As much as you’d like to deal with persistent issues involving certain individuals, you’ve rightly felt uneasy about saying a word. While it’s true, until recently even mentioning these matters would have caused upset, things have moved on. Not only can you raise these, discussions are likely to be surprisingly uncomplicated.

Leo July 23 – August 22

Having struggled with, if not battled, potentially far reaching changes, you’ve finally acknowledged they’re in your best interests. Now, however, you must win certain pivotal individuals over to this way of thinking. Ironically, their attitude is far more flexible than yours. Raise and discuss these ideas. That will do the trick.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

It’s not that you’re shy as much as you’re unsure of your facts, so cautious about the possibility of having to stand up to others. The irony is, those individuals who somewhat intimidate you are no better informed than you are. It’s just, they’re just good at faking it. Knowing that will change everything.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Being a Libra, you avoid conflicts, although some born under your sign thrive on them. Whichever type you are, between now and mid-October, you’ll be facing a series of contentious situations and a range of very difficult individuals. State your case, then back off. You’ll resolve these issues, but later in the month.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

While every New Moon brings a timely fresh perspective, the Scorpio New Moon, on 28 October, will lead to breakthroughs in both your thinking and the actual circumstances you’re dealing with. That being the case, resist the temptation to battle issues now but, instead, focus on decluttering your thinking and your life.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

As much of a relief as it is that certain increasingly urgent issues are finally getting attention, the resulting discussions are endless. The problem is that you, as a quick-thinking fire sign, will express your views, swiftly and clearly. But others will take longer or, in certain cases, be unsure what to say.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Ordinarily, when you’re unsure what to do, you’ll do something dramatic, then stand back and see what happens. At the moment, however, events seem to have taken that first, sudden, step on your behalf. Do as you normally would. Wait, watch and learn. Within a few days you’ll know what’s next.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Facts may be exactly that, facts. But with so much in transition, even seemingly solid arrangements are being rethought, if not subject to a top to bottom review. While, inevitably, this would be unsettling, it’s also timely. Once those changes have taken place, life will be far less complicated than it has been.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

The time has come to take a firm stance, if not be demanding. Discussions about unexpected obstacles and the distractions others are facing may be relevant, but they’re no excuse for not getting things done. The solution? Forget about being sympathetic and take a firm stance. It’s the best strategy.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

While you haven’t exactly felt excited about the idea of dealing with certain complex matters, some involving obligations, others having to do with money, you’ve been aware that you couldn’t ignore them for much longer. Your birthday chart underlines the importance not only of dealing with these, but with keeping more up to date with tedious issues of this nature. Much as you’re dreading it, once you begin, you’ll realise how well-equipped you are to handle these, and the minute they arise.

OCTOBER 4 — FRIDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

When things aren’t going as well as you hoped they would, as is the case now, you’ll sometimes wait and watch, hoping plans will work out on their own. At the moment, that’s unlikely. However, your instincts are telling you that, unexpected as these events are, ultimately, they’ll be in your best interests.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

Although it’s clear that sooner or later you’ll have to face, if not confront, certain individuals who disagree strongly with your views, plans or even lifestyle, there’s no rush. While, understandably, you’d like to get it all dealt with, with each passing day, the gap between your ideals and theirs is becoming narrower.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

By no means are you stubborn. On the contrary, when weighing up a decision, you’ll discuss various options, then withdraw to reflect on them. Now, however, with the actual foundation on which they’re based shifting, even when plans seem to be settled, you’ll need to review your options, and probably more than once.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Many of those born under the sign Cancer are conscious of the strong intuition that comes with being a water sign. However, while some dismiss the idea, they’ve a special variety of awareness, and take full advantage of it. That’s especially important now. If you sense something needs your attention, take action.

Leo July 23 – August 22

For ages you’d sidestepped even mentioning certain tricky matters involving your domestic or working life, mostly because others have been in such an argumentative mood. However, with Mercury having just moved to accent these, and it being joined by tactful Venus, on Tuesday, frank discussions regarding issues could go amazingly smoothly.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

During much of August, you faced a range of obstacles. Some involved gathering crucial information, others standing up to certain difficult individuals. While this won’t end until mid-month, you’ve learnt the secret, which is those individuals are trying to intimidate you, nothing more. The solution? Forget arguing but, instead, stand your ground firmly.

Libra September 23 – October 22

If it seems somebody isn’t just being difficult, but actually wants to make you angry, that’s probably the case. The planet of action and confrontation, Mars, has moved into Libra for a six-week stay. Be prepared for more forthright encounters, some from others but, as often, you’ll find you’re uncharacteristically direct.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Nobody has a better instinct about when to raise an issue or confront somebody versus moments when it’s best to remain silent. And, as you’ll have been aware, lately it’s been the latter. However, with Mercury and the charming Venus both moving into Scorpio within a few days, that will change, and suddenly.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

While it may seem you’ve been battling unfair restrictions or regulations forever, these are relatively new. So new, in fact, that while you’ve no question what your feelings are, others are still debating the pros and cons of various plans. Since they can’t be rushed, you’re urged to busy yourself elsewhere.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Making a decision that’s both wise and lasting is very satisfying. However, with the foundation on which these are based shifting, and probably several times over the coming week or so, even seemingly solid plans will change, and change again. Let them. Once things are more settled, you can update your own plans.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Obviously, new ideas and changes need to be discussed before they turn into reality. But many are out of your hands, which means either battling arrangements you regard as unrealistic or simply waiting to see what happens. Opt for the latter. Worrying as what’s being done seems, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

True, the Pisces Full Moon was three weeks ago. While you’ve dealt with a range of the issues it highlighted, a few remain unresolved. You needed to both gather facts and review the situation in depth. Now that you have, not only are things clearer, you’re finally able to take decisive action.

IF IT’s YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

As a Libra, and a logical air sign, you long ago realised that as important as what you say and do may be, being prepared to take the initiative can be crucial. And with the planet of focus and action, Mars, actually moving into Libra on your birthday, you’ll find you’re focusing far more on such matters than usual, and also being more decisive, often without discussing these with anybody before committing to plans. While this change in attitude will be as sudden as it is unexpected, it will also be a huge relief.

OCTOBER 5 — SATURDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

When you first raised questions about already tense issues, your intention was to encourage discussion. However, the resulting exchange of ideas swiftly descended into a clash of egos, including you. While ordinarily, you’d back off to think things over, it isn’t easy. Actually, it’s the only way you’ll avoid pointless dramas.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

While you weren’t pretending that things could proceed without a frank discussion, and probably more than one, you’ve still hoped others would adopt a more reasonable attitude about crucial issues. They won’t. But events, early next week, will force them to adopt a more flexible approach. That should do the trick.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

For several days, you’ve been trying to sidestep obstacles, knowing that if you got caught up in them, they’d slow your pace drastically. Ironically, that may be your best option. The fact is, certain matters need time and thought. This slower pace will provide for that, and pleasure in the process as well.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Sudden changes in plans are always annoying, especially when they demand you rethink existing arrangements. On the other hand, you’ve long been aware something needed to give. While this isn’t what you’d expected, and the process may be a bumpy one, it’s already clear that the outcome will be exactly what’s needed.

Leo July 23 – August 22

There is no wrong way to speak the truth, although in the past, certain individuals have criticised your way of raising any such issues. This is actually their strategy for avoiding the matters in question. It’s worked in the past and, unless you muster the courage to stand up to them, it will again.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Planning ahead may be a virtue. Judging by the current crop of twists and turns in circumstances, the more flexible both arrangements and your thinking are, the better. Find that balance between organising things but keeping an open mind, and instead of worrying about changes, you’ll view them as the opportunity they are.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Over the next week or so, you’ll find that in a range of situations you must either confront others or, alternatively, make demands with a variety of uncompromising energy you’d usually do all you can to avoid. These aren’t just odd, individual, situations. Each is teaching you to be more direct, if not forthright.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Sometimes obstacles are exactly that, difficulties to be overcome as swiftly and easily as possible. But now those you’re facing are offering you an opportunity to learn more about the origin of these and, in some cases to face up to those initial issues and put them to rest, not just for now, but for good.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

It’s rare you’re uncertain about your feelings regarding events in the world around you or the reactions of others to these. Recently, however, a few have left you with more questions than you have answers. These aren’t just of interest, you’re urged to delve into them in depth. You’ll find it amazingly rewarding.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Long ago you learnt that, unless it’s absolutely necessary, seeking out the guidance of others can actually complicate matters. While that may be true, you need the variety of insights they can offer. Explain the nature of your concerns, saying you value their insights but must make your own decisions.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

Although the Full Moon is a week away, you’re probably already struggling with the heightened feelings it triggers. These particularly accent the variety of discussions necessary for an understanding to be achieved, which is in turn part of a far reaching plan. Be patient. Things will come together, if at the last minute.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

Few things disappoint you more than having to acknowledge that somebody simply has no intention of doing as they promised. You’ve discussed plans, said you’d wait, gently asked what the problem is. The real issue is the individual in question is unreliable. Acknowledge that, and everything else will make sense.

IF IT’S YOUR BIRTHDAY TODAY

Although you give the impression of dealing with obstacles and difficult individuals deftly, often you’ll be struggling, wondering what to do, sometimes from one hour to the next. Now, suddenly, you’ll find yourself developing a very different approach, one that is far more forthright about your needs, plans and objectives and, equally, encourages frank discussion with others, including those who’re usually difficult. While, initially, you’re unsure whether this is wise, you’ll soon realise how much this forthright manner achieves.

OCTOBER 6 — SUNDAY

Aries March 20 – April 19

Only days ago, you’d have avoided even discussing certain tricky situations, mostly because you feared they’d get much worse before they got better. While it’s true, these won’t be resolved overnight, the process will be as fascinating as it will be worthwhile. The more involved you are, the more you’ll learn.

Taurus April 20 – May 20

There’s a fine line between the complaints of others, and you’ve heard a lot of those recently, and the kind of problems that will benefit from time, attention and imagination. For now, focus on the latter. They’ll be unexpectedly easy to deal with. Dive in, and you’ll achieve wonders. The rest can wait.

Gemini May 21 – June 20

You’ve found yourself in the midst of a battle that’s of huge importance to certain individuals you’re close to, which is of little significance to you. Keep it that way. Yes, that means sidestepping discussions involving the matters in question. That will require tact but, still, is by far the best option.

Cancer June 21 – July 22

Few things are more disheartening than struggling to make plans or, worse, tricky decisions that involve others while fully aware changes aren’t just likely, they’re inevitable. However, these can’t be put off. Better yet, what you learn now will prove handy when the need to make those changes arise, as is likely soon.

Leo July 23 – August 22

As a Leo and a fire sign, you rarely suffer from the shy self-consciousness others do. Yet you, too, have sensitive sides of your nature, some of which are currently especially vulnerable. Instead of avoiding these, discuss them openly. Not only will this help others with their struggles, it will boost your spirits, as well.

Virgo August 23 – September 22

Nobody is better at saying a diplomatic ‘no’ than you are. However, sometimes you’re so tactful others don’t realise you’re saying to back off. At the moment, this is crucial. So, when you set, reorganise or refuse plans, be especially clear, if not just plain blunt. It’ll be easier in the long run.

Libra September 23 – October 22

Judging by the coming week’s planetary activity, not only will you be facing a series of contentious situations, you’ll also have to deal with others’ erratic moods. While, ordinarily, you’d try to make it as easy as possible for everybody concerned, this time around, you’ll need to adopt an uncharacteristically tough attitude.

Scorpio October 23 – November 21

Long ago you learnt the strategy of taking your time. While others will rush into a potentially appealing plan, you’ll wait and watch, all the while gathering facts and reviewing your thinking on the matter. However, with things moving so swiftly, you’ve no choice but to leap in now, and consider the facts later.

Sagittarius November 22 – December 21

Most Sagittarians are optimists by nature, and so will see the potential in even seriously challenging situations. As you’ve learnt over the years, not everybody is as upbeat. While, you’ll often discuss adopting a more optimistic perspective, certain individuals have absolutely no interest in viewing things from a more positive angle.

Capricorn December 22 – January 19

Because you think plans through in detail before you take action, it’s rare you need to rethink those plans. But that’s exactly what’s needed, and in several situations. This has nothing to do with the wisdom of your plans, and everything to do with the current swift pace of change.

Aquarius January 20 – February 17

When you sidestepped certain facts, it was because you regarded them as irrelevant to the matters you were discussing. While that was true at the time, things have changed. Enough it’s vital you revisit those conversations and update others on any such facts. Emphasise their importance but avoid turning it into a drama.

Pisces February 18 – March 19

There’s a difference between making plans and finalising those arrangements. While, often, you regard such delays as frustrating, at the moment they’re handy. This gap gives you a chance to discuss details and refine plans in ways you couldn’t possibly done previously. Now you have an opportunity to deal with it all.

BIRTHDAY SUNDAY