What is a skin coach? Why do I need a skin coach?

Having a consultation with a Skin Specialist who is a Health Coach at the same time can find the root cause behind your accelerated aging signs, dull, grey complexion, discoloration, open pores, and overall laxity and tired look or even having a teenager painful acne again. Treating your skin concerns and guiding you with a holistic 360 approach to finally get a long-lasting result: a glowing, healthy Skin inside out.

Most importantly before having a facial or any advanced aesthetic procedure it is important to understand the concern and the condition of the skin. The skin is the largest and one of the most intelligent organs we have. The 1st barrier between you and the environment. Besides how much you are genetically gifted, your lifestyle is highly reflected on your skin and overall health. Your skin is just a messenger to address them.

With so many beauty procedures available on the market nowadays, it is difficult to decide which is the best one for you, which one gives results? Below we will discuss the best treatments, using the latest technologies which give the best results.

Have you heard of FOTONA 4D treatment before?

Would you like to have a firm, glowing skin with no discomfort and healing time at all?

Dual laser wavelengths are used to tighten and resurface skin for a youthful, lifted appearance.

This revolutionary technique uses four separate steps to lift and rejuvenate facial tissues from the inside out by uniquelly treating the oral mucosa, the soft tissue of the mouth as well with minimal discomfort or no pain at all.

The procedure is minimally invasive, allowing for short recovery time and long-lasting results.

Recovery and Results

Your recovery time and results will depend on your reason for undergoing laser treatment.

The results are visible from the 1st treatment and the results keep improving for the next 8 weeks.

Generally, the effects of these treatment are meant to be long lasting, and recovery times are shorter than those associated with traditional surgical procedures.

In FOTONA 5D treatment the lip and eye rejuvenation is added to make it a complete perfect red carpet look for the festive season.

Indications:

Enlarged pores

Fine lines and wrinkles

Sagginess

Superficial pigmentation

Tired & aging skin

Facial Spider Veins

FOTONA Smooth Eye Laser rejuvenation

Would you like to reduce ‘hooding’ of the eye? Unique non-invasive laser treatments to rejuvenate the eye area, reducing fine lines and wrinkles as well as lifting the upper eyelids are available with FOTONA laser, one of the best lasers on the market. This treatment tightens, tones and rejuvenates the delicate area around the eyes with no or minimal discomfort and down-time.

Most clients have no down time however some may experience minimal redness or swelling after treatment along with some dryness of the skin.

Some clients have a noticeable improvement either immediately or after a week due to the tightening of existing collagen.

The second phase of improvement is between 4-8 weeks as it takes that length of time for your new collagen to be produced, this is the more significant result. Improvements will build with additional treatments and even after the treatment series is completed you will continue to see ongoing improvements for up to 9-10 months due to collagen and elastin regeneration.

Lip rejuvenation and enhancement

Are you needle-phobic but want fuller heartier lips? Fontana laser has you covered!

It has been reported that lip augmentation is one of the most popular and requested aesthetic procedures.

Lip augmentation has become progressively popular in recent years, reflecting cultural trends in youth and beauty.

Research suggests that the ‘ideal lip’ should have the following characteristics: fullness and volume, correct balance between the upper and lower lips, and a well-defined vermilion border.

FOTONA Lip Rejuvination smoothenes the lips texture, reducing fine lines and wrinkles, giving a fuller, more youthful and natural appearance to the lips by using laser technology.

This is done through the process of collagen regeneration and it is a non-surgical, non-invasive treatment, with no cutting or puncturing of the skin significantly eliminating any discomfort or risk.

It may be used for all skin types with no downtime and is a better option for patients who are needle-phobic.

Ulthera lower face and neck

Is gravity causing your face to slowly slide south? Are drooping jowls and saggy skin beginning to give away your age?

Ultherapy is an FDA-cleared, noninvasive, nonsurgical facelift treatment to lift, tighten, and firm skin tissue on the jowls and chin, as well as the entire lower face and neck. It’s possible with the breakthrough technology of Ultherapy!

Dora (skin and laser specialist /medical aesthetician) tells us the benefits of Ultherapy for lower face, neck and eyebrows:

-The only FDA-cleared noninvasive treatment to lift and tighten

- results from the 1st treatment

-Safe. Effective. No downtime.

-Nonsurgical alternative to cosmetic surgery

-Relies on safe, time-tested Ultrasound

-Rejuvenates collagen

-Restores a youthful contour to the lower face

-Reaches the same foundational layer of skin as a lower facelift

- Completely Natural Appearance (= turning back the clock by 5 to 10 years)

- Long lasting result = no need to be repeated for a min. of one year or two)

- With combination of other non-surgical aesthetic and holistic treatments a revolutionary 360 Skin Rejuvenation approach is possible for maximum result

Ulthera eyebrow lift

Ultherapy can also be used to enhance the brow. How does this work?

Ultherapy uses a unique micro-focused ultrasound technology to stimulate and remodel collagen and elastin at the same depth targeted by surgeons.

When stimulated, these important structural proteins will lift hooded eyelids to give the eyebrow a refreshed and youthful look.

The Ultherapy brow lift works to lift the top eyelid using advanced and completely non-invasive ultrasound technology.

This restorative technology smoothes forehead wrinkles while lifting and tightening sagging skin on the forehead and upper eyelids.

This gently elevates and raises the top eyelid back into place in a completely natural and understated way replacing the need of blepharo plasty (surgical eyelid lift).

The single brow lift procedure involves absolutely no downtime and min. or no pain sensation at all. It also generates superlative results that can last 18 months or more.

This treatment can be used in combination with the FOTONA Smooth Eye Laser rejuvenation.

5 reasons to get a Signature Deep Cleansing Facial

1. It’s Great for Everyone Almost any skin type or skin condition can receive (and benefit) from a deep cleansing facial.

2. Professional Exfoliation and Extraction A SDCF is a great way to let a professional work their skin rejuvenation magic. During a facial, the enzymatic exfoliation, deep tissue massage with steam, hand-extraction, meso-galvanic-oxygen-therapy and double layered peel off mask application help refresh and renew the skin on a level you just can’t achieve at home.

3. Removal of skin congestion such as blackheads, milias and acnes Just as the name indicates, a deep cleaning facial provides Deep Pore Cleaning.

4. Stress Relief and Self-Care

5. Promote Youthfulness, overall Freshness and Skin Health Facial treatments can prevent visible signs of aging and increase skin health.

There are many other types of facial available. For example: Probiotic facial for lactating/pregnant women and for compromised damaged skin; Lightening facial for discoloration; Fire and ice facial used before a specific event.

Do you want to know which procedure and nutrition is best for bringing back your skin health and glow?

Book a consultation with Dora Atakul, skin and laser specialist/medical aesthetician and The Skin Coach.

Her mission is to reach out to as many women, men and teenagers as possible, guiding them to a healthy, content and active, energetic life with the youthful, radiant skin everybody deserves and should have.

Dora graduated as a cosmetician in Hungary in 2000 and worked in her own Ilcsi cosmetic center. She later shifted to the corporate side of the cosmetology and aesthetic dermatology field and received 4-years of sales and training experience on cosmeceutical skin care products, machines and laser devices.

After gaining this experience she became a licensed laser therapist in 2011 and worked for the well-known medical spa center in Dubai for 7 years, having an opportunity to learn the leading protocols and technologies as well as work with one of the most well-known dermatologists and plastic surgeons in the UAE.

In 2021 Dora joined to dr. reuter clinic as a skin coach integrating her 20 years of aesthetic experience with health coaching to find the root cause behind certain skin conditions and lifestyle related health challenges and offering the most suitable long term treatment plan solution accordingly.

Current promotions:

1) Smooth eye lift: Dh2,150

2) Combination of Ulthera eyebrow lift (starting from Dh1,500) + FOTONA smooth eye part 2 (Dh650)

3) FOTONA 5D: Dh4,000

4) Combination of FOTONA 4D (Dh3,000) + FOTONA smooth eyes part 2 (Dh650) and smooth lips part 2 (Dh350)

dr. reuter clinic is offering laser hair removal discounts (up to 70%)

In addition to laser facial treatments, dr. reuter clinic is also offering laser hair removal with the best laser hair removal machine in Dubai.

Are you looking for the best laser hair removal procedure available in Dubai?

Would you like to see result after 1st treatment?

Imagine – no more waxing, no more shaving. Laser hair removal is today’s best solution for removing unwanted hair.

• Limited Opening offer

• Free consultation

• Machine: Splendor X – the best laser hair removal on the market

• The quickest hair removal treatment presently available

• For all body areas and types of hair

• Suitable for all skin tones - even dark or tanned skin