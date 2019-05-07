Broad beans rice with lamb at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Image Credit: Supplied

Broad beans rice with lamb

“This famous Lebanese dish is one of the most anticipated dishes on our iftar menu, which we present with an international twist,” says Mohammed Ali Makki, Chef De Cuisine, Al Nafoorah Restaurant, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray.

“This is a seasonal dish that you can prepare only during the spring and summer as these broad beans are not available throughout the year. These beans are high in protein, good for people after long hours of fast. We add lamb pieces to it to enhance the taste and flavours, serving with yoghurt, mixed with cucumber, and garden salad on the side.”

Haleem at Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

Haleem

“Haleem is an enduring favourite at Bombay Brasserie, it has stood the test of time over ages and will continue to do so,” says Vikas Milhoutra, Executive Chef, Taj Dubai.

“It is great for iftar as it is a very balanced dish for its nutritional content of carbohydrates, fat and protein, all in one bowl. And not to mention that it is packed with flavours, which come from a variety of whole spices used in cooking the dish, as well as the fresh and tangy garnishes, which contrast and complement this hearty meal. The recipe is simple, but does require great care and attention to get it just right. The result is a warming and comforting dish served in one pot for all to share.”

Butcha signature kofta

Butcha signature kofta Image Credit: Supplied

“Sourcing a special spice blend from Turkey and using only 120-day grain-fed American beef, we prepare these koftas,” says Joao Garcia, Head Chef, Butcha Steakhouse & Grill.

“The quantity of beef fat that we use in every kilo of meat makes the kofta juicy. We cook this on a hot grill without any flame, surrounded by blocks of wood. This lends a unique flavour to the koftas. We serve these with a salad and fries.”

Umm Ali ice cream

Umm Ali ice cream at Atlantis The Palm Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

“A unique twist on the traditional dessert, this handmade ice cream is a flavoursome dish crafted by a special technique,” says Ali El Bourji, Executive Oriental Chef, Atlantis the Palm.

“Carefully measured fresh ingredients are blended by hand to get the perfect texture. This is then heated and cooled. Next, the mixture is processed into an ice cream adding sweets and nuts, including bakhlava, roasted desiccated coconut, raisins and pistachio. It’s truly a modern take on a combination of an ice cream and a hot dessert, which gives it its uniqueness. We’re serving up this decadent treat at Asateer during Ramadan.”

Hamour machboos

Hamour machboos at Jumeirah Beach Hotel Image Credit: Supplied

“This is a rock star dish in Kitchen Connection’s iftar menu,” says Ahmed Mohammed Badr, Chef De Cuisine, Jumeirah Beach Hotel. “We are passionate about working with local suppliers to minimise the carbon footprint and promote sustainability. Supporting a local fish farm in Jebel Ali, we are helping to protect these popular fish species.

We dry our own Moroccan lemons to create a powder, add saffron and orange blossom water to it to give this classic fish dish a fresh new direction. Basmati rice is then braised with a special spice blend and fish stock to create a unique flavour. We garnish it with pistachios and pine seeds.”

Tagine

Tagine at Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

“This is a staple of Moroccan and North African cuisine, typically made with lamb or chicken, but this can also be made vegetarian,” says Nikolaos Tsimidakis, Executive Chef, Shangri-La Hotel, Dubai.

“At Dunes Café, we will serve chicken tagine for iftar. For this dish, we pair meat with nuts, fruits, vegetables and spices, such as cumin, turmeric, cinnamon and saffron and slow cook over low heat for a couple of hours in a tagine pot to infuse the flavours of all the ingredients.”

Lamb confit and farro risotto

Lamb confit and farro risotto at Bateel cafe Image Credit: Supplied

“A classic recipe with a Bateel twist, our lamb confit and farro risotto is good for sharing with friends and family during iftar,” says Jean Luc Vila, Executive Chef, Café Bateel.

The dish combines flavours from carmelised onions, chickpeas and Greek mushrooms to complement the lamb. - Jean Luc Vila, Executive Chef, Café Bateel