More and more couples consider experiences to be better gifts than things for several reasons. Firstly, experiences create memories that last a lifetime. Unlike material possessions, which can break or lose value over time, experiences create memories that stay forever.
According to data from Ithara.ae, the leading gift voucher platform in the UAE, couples in the Emirates most often gift each other experiences such as spa days and romantic dinners, or adventure activities like desert buggies or helicopter tours.
These activities bring people closer together and create a stronger bond. On the other hand, material gifts can sometimes cause tension and competition, especially if the gift is perceived as inadequate or unwanted. Gift vouchers provide the advantage of being exchangeable if the recipient wants a different activity.
In addition to creating new and exciting memories and strengthening relationships, experiences also offer unique opportunities for personal growth and self-discovery. For example, trying a dance class or going on a desert adventure can help a couple learn more about each other and what they enjoy. Such experiences bring a sense of fulfillment and satisfaction that material possessions cannot match.
“Customers have given us amazing feedback about their experiences. In the past, people may have been hesitant to give gift vouchers, thinking they weren’t as valuable as physical gifts. However, that’s no longer the case, thanks to our premium gift boxes that come with the vouchers. These boxes make a great present for your loved ones,” says Anna Krejca, a co-founder of Ithara.ae.
There are many exciting activities couples can try together in the UAE and gift vouchers are a great way to discover them. Instead of giving a material gift, consider giving the gift of an experience that will be remembered and treasured for years to come.