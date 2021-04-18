Image Credit: Meat Factory

Tell us about Meat Factory.

The Meat Factory is not just another meat shop, but a showcase of our labour of love as it shows our commitment to not only provide the freshest, highest-quality meat but also to customer service. Our operations are supported by the backward integration we applied in India by starting a 200,000 sq ft goat farm in the middle of 50 acres of lush green land surrounded by huge mango orchards and farms of seasonal produce. This rich eco-system along with an integrated logistics arm enabled movement of our fresh produce directly to the UAE.

How do you make sure your customers become raving fans of your meat products?

In the market one can find many qualities of meat and we see some shops offering meat at cheaper prices, but when it comes to us, we source only premium quality meat and try to provide it at a competitive price. Our customers instantly get that difference in quality. We take pride in saying that once our customers taste the meat we give, they don’t go anywhere else.

Our focus is to make sure our valued customers get exactly what they want, giving the right type of cuts for the dishes they want to make.

Do you have any special deals for Ramadan?

Yes, we have exciting Ramadan deals across all categories available online on our website.

In today’s fast changing business environment, how do you cope with challenging times such as the current pandemic?

We actually started just when the Covid wave began in the UAE — we faced lockdown the very next day we opened our first shop in Al Qusais. Today, adaptability is the key to success for any business — Mangolicious was born out of this challenge. With Covid restrictions on cargo, procurement of meat became a challenge, so we manoeuvred our way to import the famous varieties of north Indian mangoes such as the Malihabadi Dassheri, Banarasi Langda, Chaunsa and Safeda, which was an immediate hit. The underlying primary objective was also to support our farmers back home who were in a dire situation due to the pandemic.

Mangoes are popular during Ramadan. What is special about Mangolicious?

At Mangolicious, our commitment is to deliver the freshest mangoes, handpicked, naturally ripened, carbide free, and hygienically packed for our customers. The mangoes are handpicked from the farms just two days before the scheduled flight to undergo a comprehensive sorting and packaging process with all quality-control protocols in place to ensure only the best quality are dispatched. Customers can get mangoes delivered at their doorstep. We also cater to personal and corporate gift box requests, which became popular during Covid times.