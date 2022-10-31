The world’s most renowned male hair grooming brands, Wahl and Moser will be part of this year’s Beautyworld Middle East exhibition (BWME), held from October 31 to November 2, 2022.
For Wahl and Moser, BWME is a platform for reaching out to the mass community of barbers in the region who are the patrons of these brands. Both brands are committed to delivering excellence to the barber community and help them achieve their greatest results.
Since introducing the first electric hair clipper to the world in 1919, Wahl Clipper Corporation has revolutionised the grooming and personal care industry. A culture of innovation, commitment to quality and respect to tradition have helped Wahl products become cult favorites among professional barbers and hairdressers. Wahl is the world leader in professional grooming and personal care products. A key stakeholder in the global clipper market, the family-run corporation primarily produces mid- to high-end products for professional barbers and hairdressers, helping them revive the traditional barbershop and equipping them to showcase their unique abilities with precision and finesse. Wahl’s range also includes home-grooming products focused on ease, value and efficiency.
Moser is a success story like no other. Fueled by ambition and commitment to excellence, the German clipper and trimmer brand has made its mark all over the world. Proudly Made in Germany, Moser is part of a legacy of excellence. Through every innovation, across every decade of consistent growth, Moser has stayed true to its commitment to precision. Every product comes with the assurance of efficiency, sharpness, quality and performance – values that have always put Germany in the global spotlight. As part of the Wahl Clipper Corporation, Moser manufactures some of the most widely used clippers and trimmers globally. These include the famous Moser 1400 clipper, which has sold over 50 million times since its debut in 1962.
At BWME, both Wahl and Moser will be presenting their range of products, newly launched models, recent innovations and much more. You are all invited to visit them at booth number 7H28-Hall number 7.