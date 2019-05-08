Dust off your tiara and step aboard the QE2 for a slightly surreal experience this Ramadan

Foie gras parfait at Queen's Grill Image Credit: Supplied

Ever since Prince Charles became her first official passenger back in 1967, Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2) has hosted more famous faces than your average VIP members club could dream of.

Aside from almost all the elder generation of the British monarchy, the iconic ocean liner welcomed Hollywood greats such as Dean Martin and Tony Curtis and music legends like David Bowie and Mick Jagger. If only walls could talk.

Sleek and handsome, QE2 was a style icon back in the day, illustrating the renaissance of British design in the 1960s.

Now she sits in regal repose, docked just off Mina Rashid in Dubai welcoming history lovers and foodies alike. You can sleep on board too, in one of the elegant rooms or suites that have been carefully restored to stay true to the historic vessel’s heritage.

Queen's Grill restaurant; QE2 is now docked just off Mina Rashid in Dubai

Fine dining on the QE2 means exactly that, and it doesn’t get more authentic than the 1969 nine-course tasting menu at the Queens Grill.

Nothing has changed here from the menu of the swinging sixties and yet, surprisingly, the dishes don’t taste dated or peculiar to the modern palate. Highlights include a foie gras parfait that comes with a delicate sweet grape jelly, crunchy hazelnuts for contrast, and oh-so-British pickled rhubarb. Fish plays a key role throughout, with a delightful butter-roasted halibut with salsify velouté being popular at our table.

Tender milk-fed lamb loin and a satisfying Welsh rarebit were all cooked to perfection – and even those who normally shrug at desserts, like me, will pledge allegiance to the dense malted chocolate tart with salted caramel ice-cream.

This is a pricey affair at Dh875 for only food. But the atmosphere at your table makes it worth every dirham.