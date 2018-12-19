After a long, hot summer, UAE residents reading this today can step outside into average temperatures of 22 degrees Celsius. With little rain and almost no chilly breeze, it’s important to use these couple of months to breathe in clean, AC-free air and enjoy some of the country’s greatest outdoor experiences. GN Focus profiles four.
White water rafting
Grab your friends, get in a car and drive down to Al Ain for an afternoon of wet, adrenaline-pumping fun at Wadi Adventure. Bouncing along the world’s longest manmade water channels in an inflated boat at speed is a sure-fire way to make lasting memories. Dh525 for five people
Surf’s up!
December is the UAE’s best month for the beach, and there’s no better way to feel the motion of the ocean than with a board. Chuck your swimwear into a rucksack and get over to Surf House Dubai in Umm Suqeim. Noobs can sign up for lessons while pros can stock up on the best gear before pulling off very Instagrammable tricks in front of the Burj Al Arab. Dh80 rents a surfboard for one hour
Skydiving
If you have any kind of fear of heights, this is the best way to cure it. First-timers can sign up for a tandem jump at Skydive Dubai, where you’ll be given a safety briefing before being strapped to an experienced diver and sat in a light plane. The flight up is about 15 minutes and that feeling as your legs dangle over the edge is nothing short of terrifying. However, the catharsis of entering free fall – where you plummet to Earth at 166 feet a second – is indescribable.
As an added bonus, you’ll strut around like a boss for the rest of the week. Dh2,199 includes photos and professionally edited video
Theme parks
If you fancy something exciting for young and old alike, a theme park is the answer. Dubai Parks and Resorts has five: Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and Riverland. For children aged 2-12, Legoland offers a host of family-friendly activities with a creative twist — the Imagination zone lets kids build and race Lego cars; Legoland Water Park allows you to craft a raft; Motiongate is packed with themed rides from Hollywood’s biggest studios – you need to take the Capitol Bullet Train at Lionsgate; Bollywood Parks is home to the Dabangg stunt show and a host of some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits; and Riverland, where you can refuel after a hard day’s fun – try some of the ice cream at the Sixties-themed Ella’s Creamery. Dh175 for access to Motiongate, Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park; Dh99 for access to Bollywood Parks