If you fancy something exciting for young and old alike, a theme park is the answer. Dubai Parks and Resorts has five: Legoland Dubai, Legoland Water Park, Motiongate, Bollywood Parks and Riverland. For children aged 2-12, Legoland offers a host of family-friendly activities with a creative twist — the Imagination zone lets kids build and race Lego cars; Legoland Water Park allows you to craft a raft; Motiongate is packed with themed rides from Hollywood’s biggest studios – you need to take the Capitol Bullet Train at Lionsgate; Bollywood Parks is home to the Dabangg stunt show and a host of some of Hindi cinema’s biggest hits; and Riverland, where you can refuel after a hard day’s fun – try some of the ice cream at the Sixties-themed Ella’s Creamery. Dh175 for access to Motiongate, Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park; Dh99 for access to Bollywood Parks