Don’t underestimate the power of good hair care. It’s often a step that I forget to include in my regularly scheduled programming, but whenever I do I am blessed with better locks than I started off with. Here are four products that I’m eyeing to tame my hair and restore it to its best self.

Briogeo Rosarco Repair Shampoo and Conditioner

I was never one to care about what shampoo and conditioner I was using, and I especially didn’t care about sulphates. But after buying into the hype and switching to a sulphate-free shampoo and conditioner, I haven’t looked back.

However, it’s not the easiest type of product to find in stores, so I was happily surprised to find that this much talked about natural brand had launched in the UAE.

Briogeo is founded by a woman, Nancy Twine, is cruelty-free and the brand claims to use ingredients that are 93-100 per cent naturally-derived. Briogeo products are also ‘six-free’ — which means they don’t contain sulphates, silicones, phthalates, parabens, DEA or artificial dyes.

The Repair shampoo and conditioner is the product that has caught my eye because it contains rosehip, argan, and coconut oil to deal with dry brittle hair. The price point is high, but it seems worth splurging on for smaller brand that you know is full of heart. Dh93 for each.

Dizziak

This brand, also woman-owned, has just one product — a deep conditioner. I don’t know about you, but that makes me so intensely curious about what it is. Also, because it’s just one product you can almost be sure its creator Loretta De Feo did an excellent job formulating it. It was designed to moisturise Afro hair, but can be used on all hair textures.

This treatment is jam-packed with hydrating ingredients such as aloe vera, shea butter and oils such as coconut and castor. If you’ve never tried a conditioning treatment, this might be a good place to start and this too is natural and vegan. I for one know it’s going to be amazing and I can’t wait to order mine as soon as I finish my current conditioning treatment. (Yes, my one in one out policy is still going strong.) Dh105.

Christophe Robin Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt

If you have the hair conundrum I have — an oily scalp and dry ends — then you, like me, have wondered how to get your scalp feeling really fresh and clean without stripping the rest of the hair to a straw-like consistency. Well, this sea salt scrub sounds like what the doctor ordered. It’s supposed gently cleanse the scalp, soothing any itchiness it may have, and removing product buildup.

I don’t use a lot of hair styling products but I can sometimes suffer from an itchy scalp so I’m curious if scrubbing it with help. The only downside is that using it would break by no-sulphates rule, as it contains the commonly used cleansing agent sodium laureth sulfate. Dh151.

Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Intensive Hair Treatment oil

No one does a hair oil like Indians. I know this because I’m Indian and have spent many an evening sat at my mum’s feet as she vigorously rubs her own warmed up oil concoction onto my hair. I used to hate it, but now I’ll suffer through having oil in my hair if that means I look like Rapunzel. The Bringadi oil is supposed to prevent hair loss, dandruff and premature greying.

It contains a variety of ingredients such as Indigo, Eclipta Alba and gooseberry and is 100 per cent natural. Whether on not the Avurvedic angle helps is something I’ll have to find out. The only thing that might keep me from buying is it the unusually high price for a brand that is otherwise affordable, but that only makes me think it’s hiding some follicle magic that I need to get my hands on. Dh210.