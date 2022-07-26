Whether you’re looking for a scent that pairs well with a day lounging poolside or something more exotic for a warm summer night, experts suggest balancing the hot weather with refreshing and bright notes

There’s nothing like a spray of perfume to help perk up on a sticky, hot summer day (not to mention leave oneself smelling nice amidst drenching downpours of bodily sweat), and the industry has certainly been responding to this demand with a host of remarkable summer fragrances. From a beach-inspired eau de parfum that’s reminiscent of eating sweet fruit under the sun, to one that smells exactly like a freshly-cut bouquet of garden-picked flowers, summer fragrances should be versatile enough to take you from lounging beachside or poolside to brunch or a night out.

The summer brings with it a rise in temperatures, so the most uncomplicated summer fragrances should be light, airy and cooling.

“The summer brings with it a rise in temperatures, so the most uncomplicated summer fragrances should be light, airy and cooling,” says Abdulla Ajmal, Deputy COO of Ajmal Perfumes. “Fresh florals and light citrusy fragrances are the best. Ideally, choose something that uplifts your mood and is not overbearing — focused on ingredients like lemon, bergamot, neroli, lemongrass, orange blossom, to name a few. Since fragrances are emotions and memories, think of perfumes that transport you to a beach.”

As the weather warms up and you spend more time in the sun, you might be looking to update your routine with a fresher, lighter scent. As Saleem Kalsekar, Managing Director, Rasasi Perfumes, puts it, “The idea of a good summer scent is one that keeps you fresh and smelling good through the day. Light fragrances that are not too sweet, spicy, heavily floral or heavily oriental.”

Smell and memory are closely linked. That’s why a few spritzes of a citrus eau de toilette can transport you back to your last vacation in Tuscany, or a few whiffs of a musky cologne will remind you of the love of your life who’s away on a long business trip.

Summer evokes memories of many things to many people, but to Shibi M. Thampi, Managing Director, Coral Perfumes Industries, it is about the beach, clear skies and sparkling water. “I would prefer to smell the same as those,” says Thampi. “Since summer here in the Middle East, specifically in Dubai, is like no other, I’d rather embrace it than beat it by keeping myself smelling fresh and attractive all through the day, wherever I go.”

Sunit Sheth, Director of Marketing, Scion International, says he is personally a huge fan of French Oriental fragrances that mix the deep, sensual notes of oud and sandalwood, with the lighter, fresher notes of French fragrances like vanilla, orange and rose. “The JPD Scripture Weirwood fragrance from our company, which blends these two sides in a beautiful manner, while lasting incredibly long helps mask the inevitable UAE summer sweat smell.”

Choosing a fragrance is an art. The right pick transcends you into a different universe through its whiff. “If summertime was an olfactory memory, it has the ability to take one down a journey inspired by fresh florals and invigorating fruits,” says Ali Asgar Fakhruddin, Chairman, Sterling Perfumes Industries. “The beauty of spritzing fragrances can be a powerful sensorial experience that will not only transport you to your favorite memories but also elevate your mood irrespective of location. It’s luxury unparalleled.”

Rest assured that for every summery event — from going on the beach to hitting up the summer music fest scene — there’s a fragrance for every moment. The trick is selecting a match from the array of just-launched summer scents and your trusty favourite bottles sitting on your dressing room table. So how do you pick a warm-weather scent that will still smell right once you walk out of the department store or your home’s air conditioning? “Firstly, know which concentration suits your skin best,” advises Ajmal. “Then, choose fragrances that are light and airy. If you are going out – say to the gym – opt for fragrances from the family of colognes. Also, in case you are layering perfumes, choose complementary light note fragrances – like mandarin goes well with mint, or lemongrass complements pink pepper. I have a ‘6 Go Formula’ that I always recommend — 1) Go citrusy, 2) Go aquatic, 3) Go solar, 4) Go crisp, 5) Go light and 6) Go airy.”

Keep it simple

In summer due to the high temperature, perfumes evaporate faster. It is therefore advisable to go with perfumes that are not too complex and do not have too many notes as the heat can break down the fragrance and the notes can mix in an odd or unpleasant way. “It is better to pick up simpler scents,” says Kalsekar. “The plants and flowers that are usually associated with summer often make for good summer notes, such as jasmines, roses and peonies. There are some scents that people almost universally associate with the warm weather of the tropics, like pineapple and coconut. These notes work perfectly in summer fragrances.”

Thampi has an interesting formula while selecting a fragrance, that is not only one that he likes but also retains the freshness, whether it’s citrusy, aquatic or even floral. “I will refrain from using heavy fragrances that will disturb others,” says Thampi. “We’re all after that fragrance that will capture one’s attention and give us compliments.”

In summer, experts say fresher fragrance notes work better. It also makes a difference changing your fragrance from daytime to evening. “Just as we choose a lighter diet to eat in summer, choose fragrances that are light too,” says Ajmal. “Avoid heavier daytime fragrances, especially if you’re around people at work or outside. Light and white florals work best for women, and for men, aquatic fresh fragrances are perfect. By evening, with the drop in temperatures, you can shift to slightly heavier eau de parfums or oudhy fragrances. The secret lies in using half the number of spritzes you would normally use.”

Kalsekar says summer days call for lighter and brighter summer scents. “Deeper heavier notes like vanilla and sandalwood, often smell too strong, if worn in the full summer sun,” he says. “Save fragrances with intense notes for after sunset.”

Thampi swears by super cool fresh during day and a bit of a dark scent at night. “Usually, it’s better to have that fresh burst of orange or lime fragrance during day to maintain freshness,” he recommends. “At night, maintain that mystery and the allure — a touch of leather or wood notes does the trick.”