Cook and savour the amazing Emirati dishes that Hazza Al Mansouri will serve at ISS

Lamb Saloona Image Credit: Shutterstock

As part of Hazza Al Mansouri’s eight-day itinerary at the ISS, the UAE’s first astronaut will have the opportunity to host an Emirati food night for his colleagues in space, serving up delicious madrooba, saloona and balaleet. GN Focus shares a couple of these traditional Emirati recipes that will allow home chefs to cook up a storm in kitchens this weekend.

Lamb Saloona

Braised lamb and vegetables

Serves: 1

Prep time: 1 1/2 hrs

Ingredients

1 lamb shank

2l water

1 medium red onion, sliced

1 tsp Arabic spice mix

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 pcs dry lemons

1 tbsp tomato paste

¼ tsp cinnamon powder

1 tomato, chopped

6 cardamoms whole

½ tsp black pepper powder

¼ of a yellow zucchini, diced

¼ of a green zucchini, diced

¼ of a medium-sed carrot, diced

Handful of coriander leaves, chopped

Handful of parsley, chopped

Method

Wash the lamb shank well and place it on a large skillet. Add water and the other ingredients, except zucchini, carrots and leaves to the pot. Season. Cook over medium heat until the meat is well done.

Add both zucchinis, and carrot to the stew, leaving it to boil for five minutes.

Garnish it with chopped coriander and parsley.

Recipe courtesy of Mezlai, Emirate Palace Abu Dhabi

Balaleet muhamara with fried eggs Image Credit: Supplied

Balaleet muhamara with fried eggs

Serves: 2

Prep time: 10 Mins

Ingredients

140g vermicelli

3 tbsp clarified butter

500ml water

2 eggs, beaten

1 tsp cardamom, crushed

Pinch of saffron, soaked in one tbsp milk

½ tsp cinnamon powder

3 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp pomegranate seeds

Method

Heat the pan, add half the clarified butter (ghee). Sauté vermicelli in ghee until you get a golden brown colour.

Add water and cook vermicelli for three minutes. Strain and keep it aside.

Heat a separate pan with the rest of the ghee. Once the ghee is hot, add the beaten eggs and scramble them for a while. Season.

Add the vermicelli to the fried eggs and finish it with crushed cardamom, saffron, cinnamon and sugar.

Cover and let the flavours infuse the dish. Garnish with the pomegranate seeds and serve hot.

Recipe courtesy of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Chef talk

Two well-known culinary experts talk Emirati food and the best places to sample this unique cuisine

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Oriental Chef, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

My cooking style

My style focuses on two things: simplicity and timing. The ingredients that we cook with speak for themselves so I focus on making sure that everything is done at just the right time to ensure quality and flavour.

The majority of dishes at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray have some elements that have been inspired by Emirati cuisine. - Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Oriental Chef, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

Flavour combinations

I love the way spices are used in Emirati food and how each family has their unique spice combinations. We roast them up to their preferred mix and then blend for added flavours. Everything about Emirati cooking is about freshness, so you’re guaranteed the highest quality of taste and flavour.

Menu highlights

The majority of dishes at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray have some elements that have been inspired by Emirati cuisine. While we’ve got many restaurants serving different cuisines, it’s my objective to ensure that Emirati influence is apparent throughout the menus.

Two must-try dishes for visitors

It’s so difficult to narrow it down to just two, but if pushed, I’d recommend the Lamb Harees and Chicken Machboos. I’m hungry just thinking about them.

Favourite restaurants for Emirati food

My favourite restaurant other than my kitchen is Al Mashowa at City Walk. This has an Emirati menu, serving traditional food with simple presentation. For fine dining, my favourite is Al Iwan in Burj Al Arab. It has simply amazing views, featuring a beautiful selection of dishes. I love going there.

Ali Ebdowa, Executive Chef, Mezlai Restaurant, Emirates Palace Hotel

My cooking style

I prefer traditional, comforting homestyle cooking that brings back memories of my mother’s kitchen. At Mezlai, we present traditional Emirati food with a modern twist.

A burst of flavours

Emirati food is a mix of bold flavours, where every spice imparts a distinct aroma and taste.

At Emirates Palace, we introduce new dishes every month, create Arabic-themed nights, and promote selective Emirati dishes of the month extensively to allow our guests to explore the flavours of the local cuisine. - Ali Ebdowa, Executive Chef, Mezlai Restaurant, Emirates Palace Hotel

Promoting Emirati food

At Emirates Palace, we introduce new dishes every month, create Arabic-themed nights, and promote selective Emirati dishes of the month extensively to allow our guests to explore the flavours of the local cuisine. We also use our communication channels to keep our in-house guests and visitors posted on what’s new at the restaurant.

Menu highlights

Mezlai has a vast menu steeped in the heritage of the UAE. Camel Tannour is a highlight on the menu. Here we marinate camel meat with a special spice blend, roasting them following the old traditions. Lamb Medfoun is another wholesome dish on our menu. Medfoun is a traditional Emirati way of slow-cooking meat wrapped in banana leaves in an earthen hole. We have a special oven where we can replicate this cooking technique. Our slow-cooked camel chops are equally enticing.

Favourite restaurant for Emirati food