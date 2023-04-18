As the holy month of Ramadan draws to a close, the excitement for Eid Al Fitr is evident in the UAE. This joyous occasion, celebrated all over the world, is a time for family, friends, and festivities. And no better way to mark this occasion than with the perfect scent.

Enter Rasasi Perfumes, the UAE-based fragrance brand that has been creating exquisite scents for over four decades.

Founded in 1979, Rasasi has grown into a household name, synonymous with luxury and quality. The brand’s perfumes are crafted using the finest ingredients sourced from around the world, and the result is a range of fragrances that are both timeless and contemporary.

This Eid, Rasasi has launched a range of perfumes that are sure to delight fragrance enthusiasts across the UAE. From floral and woody to spicy and oriental, there is a scent to suit every taste. Some of the standout fragrances include:

Hawas for Him and Her: A spicy and woody fragrance that is perfect for the modern man who exudes confidence and charm.

Raqiya Bakhoor Ambroxan and Cashmeran: The strong warm wafts of spices aloft the sweet and lingering cares of jasmines into the deep and rich woody agarwood sweetened by earthy amber.

Somow Al Rasasi Lamaan Series: Lavender Oud, Oud Rose and Oud Ombre, where luxury is an everyday thing.

La Yuqawam: A rich and sensual fragrance for women, with notes of leather, jasmine, and amber.

Each of these fragrances is unique in its own way; yet they all share the hallmark of quality that is synonymous with the Rasasi brand. And with prices ranging from affordable to indulgent, there is a perfume to suit every budget.

Rasasi is more than just a perfume brand. As a homegrown brand, the company is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of the UAE, and its fragrances are a testament to the rich heritage of the region. Rasasi perfumes are not just a fragrance, but a celebration of the spirit of the UAE.

This Eid, as you prepare to celebrate with your loved ones, consider adding a touch of luxury and elegance to your festivities with a Rasasi perfume.

Whether you are looking for a gift for a loved one or simply wanting to indulge in a new fragrance for yourself, Rasasi has something for everyone.