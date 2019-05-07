Ramadan pavilion at Emirates Palace has a sprawling buffet, live cooking and carving stations, a selection of continental delicacies and an assortment of desserts Image Credit: Supplied

Aspen Chalets, Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

If money isn’t an issue then nothing can beat the experience of a private chef meticulously serving a gourmet Middle Eastern spread at a lavish venue, overlooking the powdery slopes of Ski Dubai. Gather your friends and family and head to Kempinski’s Aspen Chalets for a finer dining experience. The package needs a minimum booking of eight persons.

Details Dh650; until 9pm; Call 04 409 5999

Emirates Palace

With stunning views of the ocean, dining at Emirates Palace’s custom-built Ramadan pavilion is truly a fascinating experience. Add to that a sprawling buffet, and live cooking and carving stations and you’ll know why it is one of Abu Dhabi’s best iftars. The pavilion has an open dining area, a lounge and a private majlis, so you can choose any spot for a relaxed meal with your family. The menu has a range of traditional Emirati favourites, a selection of continental delicacies and an assortment of desserts.

Details Dh295, from sunset to 9.30pm; Call 02 690 7999

Al Iwan, Burj Al Arab

Dining at a venue at the Burj Al Arab is always a memorable experience, with stunning decor, amazing views and unique culinary treats. This Ramadan, Al Iwan at Burj Al Arab hosts an iftar of delectable Arabic cuisine featuring traditional flavours of the Middle East. Live music adds to the Arabesque ambience of the venue.

Details Dh350; Call 04 301 7600

Olea, St Regis Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi

Overlooking the pristine Saadiyat beach and the clear blue waters of the Arabian Gulf, iftar at Olea is a splendid affair with a variety of Mediterranean-inspired dishes as well as the traditional flavours of Arabia. You will be spoilt for choice at this lavish buffet featuring cold mezze, Arabic cheese, salads, grills and dessert. Don’t leave the spot without trying its lamb ouzi, shawarma and saj.

Details Dh275 and Dh135 for children from 6-12 years; from sunset until 9pm; Call 02 498 8888