Every week, you get your health reports on your sleep time, diet, calorie consumption, exercise, pulse and breathing rate, fat-to-muscle ratio, blood oxygen saturation, blood sugar, and blood pressure. All these are not coming from the doctor’s clinic but your wearables, and you are tracking your health parameters at home merely wearing these new avatars of personal healthcare.
Say hello to artificial intelligence. It’s now a part of our everyday life.
On World Health Day, it bears reiteration that artificial intelligence is not just the big picture; it’s also the fine print and everything else in healthcare. Its ability to analyse enormous volumes of data, interpret and compare it to predict patterns, possibilities, and outcomes, at speeds beyond human capacity has impacted every level of healthcare.
The big picture: Epidemiological studies, predictive analytics for infectious diseases, diagnostics, especially in fields such as pathology, MedTech innovations, drug research, smart devices, robotics in surgery, new frontiers in cancer, genetic and rare disease treatment, and chronic disease management, are getting easier to explore thanks to AI.
At PRIME, our use of big data and machine learning plays a vital role in chronic disease management.
The fine print: Today’s doctors are gifted with unprecedented advantages due to data pattern recognition. AI opens new doors to disease detection and more accurate diagnoses. It helps doctors gain insights into rare and complex diseases and cross-consult with peers for more successful outcomes. PRIME’s remote monitoring with digital devices enables higher patient compliance and better results, resulting in enhanced healthcare.
The pay-off: AI helps minimise the cost burden of chronic diseases through predictive analysis. PRIME’s use of AI to assess cardiovascular risk scores and map mental health markers is helping us stay ahead in predictive care.
Thanks to AI, for healthcare, the future is now.