Medcare offers dental care across its network of medical centres for people to take charge of their health

Oral care affects our lives in ways that can often be taken for granted, but it is one that is crucial to our well-being. As is the case with all medical treatment, preventive care can save you time, money and stress. Across its network of medical centres nestled in the community, Medcare offers accessibility to dental care for people to take charge of their health and provide them with peace of mind. Dr Darius Yadegari, General Practitioner Dentist at Medcare Medical Centre JBR and Discovery Gardens, tells us more about good oral hygiene.

Why is it important for people to continue seeking oral healthcare?

Practising good oral hygiene keeps you away from serious oral diseases and conditions, so constantly seeking good oral healthcare is important for us to maintain a healthy mouth and a beautiful smile.

Can putting off dental care result in more costly and invasive procedures?

There is a general rule that the more you avoid going to the dentist, the more difficult the procedures will be, so doing general check-ups every six months keeps things easy for both the patient and the doctor.

A lot of people are nervous at the dentist. How do you put them at ease?

Most of the people associate dental appointment with painful procedures, but the truth is that with all the advancement in dental technology most of the treatments are painless or cause minimum pain due to the use of anaesthesia. It is important for the patient to tell the doctor about their anxiety but mostly it is important for the doctor to assure and explain all the steps of the procedure to the patient so that he will feel comfortable. At Medcare, we put the best dentists on the job to provide oral care in treatment facilities that offer a calming ambience to ease any anxiety.

What kind of dental treatments do Medcare offer?

Medcare has a wide range of specialists in all fields and provide dental treatments ranging from simple hygiene and maintenance like scaling, polishing and composite fillings, to advanced treatments involving maxillofacial prosthetics, cosmetic dentistry, dental oncology, full-mouth rehabilitation, orthodontics or prosthodontics.

What’s one thing that we should be doing for our dental care at home that most people don’t realise they should do?