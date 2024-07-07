Mumbai: International singer Justin Bieber thrilled Indian fans with his recent performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony in Mumbai.

Back home now, Bieber shared photos and videos on Instagram, offering a glimpse of his Indian adventure. From rehearsals at the NMACC before the sangeet to his meeting with Anant and post-ceremony photos with the couple, the posts capture the excitement of the event.

One photo even features a surprise appearance by Bollywood actress Shehnaaz Gill! Another group shot shows Justin with Radhika, Anant, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and other guests.

Bieber arrived in India Friday morning for his performance that same night. He was seen departing Mumbai airport just hours later, bidding farewell to the country.

Clad in his signature casual style, Bieber interacted with the audience during his electrifying performance. He belted out hit tracks like "Baby," "Love Yourself," "Peaches," and "Sorry," creating an unforgettable experience for all.

The Ambani-Merchant wedding celebrations have been nothing short of grand, leading up to the main wedding ceremonies on July 12th and 13th. These include the traditional Shubh Vivah and Shubh Aashirwad ceremonies, where guests are encouraged to embrace Indian attire and customs.